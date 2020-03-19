The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian media compares Israel to coronavirus - report

"Just as we will overcome the coronavirus, we will certainly overcome the occupation’s viruses that are more dangerous than all of nature’s viruses.”

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 19, 2020 20:28
Palestinian workers, wearing masks amid coronavirus precautions, bake bread at a bakery in Gaza City March 8, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Palestinian workers, wearing masks amid coronavirus precautions, bake bread at a bakery in Gaza City March 8, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Al Hayat Al Jadida, the official newspaper of the Palestinian Authority, published an op-ed comparing Israeli policies to the coronavirus Tuesday, according to a report by the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW).
"Just as we will overcome the coronavirus, we will certainly overcome the occupation’s viruses that are more dangerous than all of nature’s viruses,” the opinion piece read, adding that Israel is comparable to and "more dangerous" than "all of nature's viruses."
The media watchdog proclaimed that this is just one instance of speech among many targeting Israel following the outbreak of the coronavirus, that were found being disseminated to the public by Palestinian officials and daily newspapers.
“For weeks, PA media has been immersed in the coronavirus story, including occasional demonization of Israel – without mentioning Israel's efforts in helping the PA," according to Nan Jacques Zilberdik, senior analyst for PMW. "Finally yesterday, the PA government spokesman informed Palestinians of the vast cooperation between Israel and the PA in fighting corona, including having established a joint situation room to deal with this pandemic.”
The report revealed three other cases mentioned in the op-ed. On Monday, the newpaper published a cartoon depicting an Israeli tank where the turret was in the shape of the peplomer proteins illustrated in the scientific model of the coronavirus.
Another instance included PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh posting a video on his official Facebook page claiming that the Palestinian Authority was dealing with both "the coronavirus and the occupation virus." Similarly, Ramallah Governor Laila Ghannam correlated living with Israel to living with the virus, adding that the "coronavirus is not more difficult than the occupation, not more difficult than the siege.”
Israel and the Palestinian Authority have launched numerous joint efforts in recent weeks aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus throughout the region together.
Just yesterday, the two typically rivaling sides set up a joint operations room to combat the pandemic, according to the PA spokesman Ibrahim Milhem.
Before the joint operations were announced, Al Hayat Al Jadida had accused Israel of "helping the coronavirus" spread across the Palestinian territories, adding that the Israeli government shows "indifference regarding the spread of the virus among the Palestinians."
A Defense Ministry official confirmed that a joint operations room has been set up with the Palestinians, but declined to provide further details.
“Our shared borders and relations do not leave room for hesitation to take severe measures and cooperate on the highest levels to prevent the spread of the virus,” Milhem said on Tuesday.
Additionally, COGAT announced earlier this month that they delivered 250 COVID-19 testing kits to the Palestinian Authority at the instruction of COGAT health coordinator Dalia Bassa. The coordinator unit has also been organizing joint training sessions for Israeli and Palestinian medical staff, including providing information on personal protection while handling a suspected coronavirus patient.
COGAT also provided the Palestinian public in the PA-ruled West Bank and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip with an Arabic translation of the Health Ministry's instructions on self-quarantine. The digital instructions were also made accessible on various online platforms.
Leon Sverdlov and Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.


Tags Palestinian Authority Palestinian Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Better communication needed in the midst of crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by