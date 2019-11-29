'Price tag' attacks reported in Palestinian villages

In Deir 'Ammar, Stars of David were painted on multiple vehicles and five vehicles were damaged and had their tires slashed. This is the second such incident in the village in the past two weeks.

Star of David spray painted on a vandalized car, Deir 'Ammar, November 29, 2019 (Photo Credit: Deir 'Ammar Council) In as-Sawiya, near Rehalim, a farmer found 30 trees damaged in his private property. This is the second such incident in 48 hours. Ghassan Daghlas, a local anti-settlement activist, told the Palestinian WAFA news agency, that settlers from Rehalim chopped down about 30 trees in the village and erected a tent in the area.

In Tayibe, a vehicle was torched and "closed military zone Kumi Ori" was painted on the walls of a private home.

On Thursday, dozens of vehicles were vandalized in a suspected hate crime in the Arab-Israeli town of Jaljulia in central Israel, as the tires of at least 40 vehicles were slashed and graffiti was painted on a bus, with one message reading "Jews end the diaspora mentality and stop assimilating."

On Tuesday, vehicles were vandalized and graffiti was spray painted on the walls of kindergartens in the West Bank village of Jab’a 15 km. southwest of Bethlehem, in an apparent revenge hate-crime by settlers. The incident occurred hours after IDF troops demolished a temporary housing structure built on a hilltop near the settlement of Bat Ayin by local youth.

Last Friday, Palestinian vehicles were torched, their tires slashed and graffiti was scrawled, in price tag attacks in four separate Palestinian villages near the West Bank cities of Nablus, according to the Israeli Left-wing group Yesh Din.

In the villages of Majdal Bani Fadel, Qabalan and Beit Dajan at least five vehicles were torched and anti-Palestinian Hebrew graffiti and a Star of David were painted on a number of homes, according to Yesh Din.

Twenty-one vehicles were vandalized in the village of Kafr-a-Dikh and their tires were punctured, Yesh Din reported. The head of the village, Ibrahim Issa Ad-Dik, said it was the second time the village had been attacked this year, according to WAFA. One of the vandalized cars had the Hebrew words Kumi Ori, which is the name of an outpost next to Yitzhar. The police declared the Yitzhar outpost as a closed military zone last month in response to violence between hilltop youth in that area and Israeli security forces.

Price tag attacks were reported in the Palestinian villages of Deir 'Ammar and as-Sawiya and the Arab-Israeli city of Tayibe in which cars were vandalized and an olive tree grove was uprooted, according to the Israeli left-wing group Yesh Din.Anna Ahronheim, Tovah Lazaroff and Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this report.