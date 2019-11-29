The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

'Price tag' attacks reported in Palestinian villages

Price tag attacks were reported in the Palestinian villages of Deir 'Ammar and as-Sawiya and the Arab-Israeli city of Tayibe in which cars were vandalized and an olive tree grove was uprooted.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 29, 2019 12:31
Vehicle torched in Tayibe in alleged price tag attack (photo credit: TAYIBE CITY COUNCIL)
Vehicle torched in Tayibe in alleged price tag attack
(photo credit: TAYIBE CITY COUNCIL)
Price tag attacks were reported in the Palestinian villages of Deir 'Ammar and as-Sawiya and the Arab-Israeli city of Tayibe in which cars were vandalized and an olive tree grove was uprooted, according to the Israeli left-wing group Yesh Din.
In Deir 'Ammar, Stars of David were painted on multiple vehicles and five vehicles were damaged and had their tires slashed. This is the second such incident in the village in the past two weeks.
In as-Sawiya, near Rehalim, a farmer found 30 trees damaged in his private property. This is the second such incident in 48 hours. Ghassan Daghlas, a local anti-settlement activist, told the Palestinian WAFA news agency, that settlers from Rehalim chopped down about 30 trees in the village and erected a tent in the area.
Star of David spray painted on a vandalized car, Deir 'Ammar, November 29, 2019 (Photo Credit: Deir 'Ammar Council)Star of David spray painted on a vandalized car, Deir 'Ammar, November 29, 2019 (Photo Credit: Deir 'Ammar Council)
In Tayibe, a vehicle was torched and "closed military zone Kumi Ori" was painted on the walls of a private home.
On Thursday, dozens of vehicles were vandalized in a suspected hate crime in the Arab-Israeli town of Jaljulia in central Israel, as the tires of at least 40 vehicles were slashed and graffiti was painted on a bus, with one message reading "Jews end the diaspora mentality and stop assimilating."
On Tuesday, vehicles were vandalized and graffiti was spray painted on the walls of kindergartens in the West Bank village of Jab’a 15 km. southwest of Bethlehem, in an apparent revenge hate-crime by settlers. The incident occurred hours after IDF troops demolished a temporary housing structure built on a hilltop near the settlement of Bat Ayin by local youth.
Last Friday, Palestinian vehicles were torched, their tires slashed and graffiti was scrawled, in price tag attacks in four separate Palestinian villages near the West Bank cities of Nablus, according to the Israeli Left-wing group Yesh Din.
In the villages of Majdal Bani Fadel, Qabalan and Beit Dajan at least five vehicles were torched and anti-Palestinian Hebrew graffiti and a Star of David were painted on a number of homes, according to Yesh Din.
Twenty-one vehicles were vandalized in the village of Kafr-a-Dikh and their tires were punctured, Yesh Din reported. The head of the village, Ibrahim Issa Ad-Dik, said it was the second time the village had been attacked this year, according to WAFA. One of the vandalized cars had the Hebrew words Kumi Ori, which is the name of an outpost next to Yitzhar. The police declared the Yitzhar outpost as a closed military zone last month in response to violence between hilltop youth in that area and Israeli security forces.

Anna Ahronheim, Tovah Lazaroff and Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags Settlers West Bank price tag yesh din Price Tag Attacks Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbi Mirvis’s message sounds the alarm over antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by