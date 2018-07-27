Pro-Assad Syrians celebrate regime’s return to Israel border

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Over the last week, Syrian regime forces have returned to more points next to the Golan border fence. Syrians sympathetic to Bashar Assad have been celebrating their forces by posting photos of Syrian soldiers and flag raises across from IDF positions and along the 1974 cease-fire line.



Since 2011, when Syrians rose up in rebellion against decades of dictatorship, a plethora of changing groups have held positions in Syria across from the border.





Initially this included a mix of Syrian regime forces, Hezbollah and rebels. Then the rebels came to control most of the border by 2014 and then a small group of ISIS members appeared in the southern Golan.A ceasefire between the regime and the rebels kept the situation static from 2015 to June 2018 when the regime launched a massive offensive against the remaining rebels.The rebels near the Golan chose “reconciliation” with the regime, surrendering areas over the last week. The regime also launched an offensive against ISIS, taking border areas ISIS had held for years.Syrian state media SANA showed images of the flag raising on Friday. Residents who had fled in 2012 returned to villages near Quneitra. This included Druze and Circassians who used to live near the abandoned town of Quneitra which is within the ceasefire line.Government officials also reportedly came to Khan Arnabeh, about two kilometers from the Israeli community of Merom Golan, to celebrate.Videos showed that a procession of Syrians raised the flag in the abandoned and ruined areas in Quneitra town itself, alongside martial music. The flag was raised over an abandoned Christian church in Quneitra. It was also raised in the village of Hamdaniyeh.Images from the Israeli side showed pro-regime soldiers in uniform inside the ceasefire areas between lines Bravo and Alpha, near the border fence. They drove in a pickup truck with a flag.A Reuters photographer photographed them from the Israeli side. They appeared to be unarmed. Syrians posted images of Palestinian flags flying next to the regime’s two star, red, white and black flag as well, with comments about the “Israel occupied Golan heights” and “Palestine” on social media.Commenters accused Israel of supporting the Syrian rebels and “their ISIS puppets.”Soldiers, civilians and press from across the region, including from Iran’s PressTV, posted video from near the border. This indicates that the regime sees it as a major victory, reclaiming the border that had been held for years by the rebels and asserting their control next to what they see as the Israeli enemy.Jerusalem has expressed concern about the presence of Iranian-backed units in the offensive. However the return of the regime to the border could bring stability as well as threats.“The instability that existed during the civil war is now being replaced with a regime that has assets and interests. This play in Israel’s favor, making the unpredictable, predictable,” LT. Col. Peter Lerner, former IDF spokesperson, tweeted Friday.