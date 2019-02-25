Red anemones blanket the Gaza border (watch)

Cycling Between Anemones 332.
(photo credit: KKL-JNF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Every February, red anemones begin to bloom across southern Israel, carpeting the ground in brilliant shades of scarlet.
This year, the red blossoms are a far cry from the scorched summer earth, which blanketed the fields alongside the Gaza border after Hamas terrorists sent hundreds of incendiary kites and balloons over the fence.
In an interview with i24, resident Adi Gan El walked in the fields and marveled at the power of nature.
“I know this area, I know the force of nature and it is bigger and stronger than any hatred,” she said.
At this time of year, tens of thousands of Israelis head down to the Gaza border communities to be a part of what is called the “Red South Festival,” during which they take in the scarlet beauty.
“We prefer that people will come and see how beautiful it is here, rather than just hearing about us, that it is dangerous or all the problem with the Gaza border,” Gan El told i24.
The hope is that this happiness will not be short-lived.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>