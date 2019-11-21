NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Russia: Israel has 'sharply' increased strikes on Syria

Russia accused Israel of violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as the airspace of Iraq and Jordan.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov attends his annual news conference in Moscow (photo credit: SERGEI KARPUKHIN/REUTERS)
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov attends his annual news conference in Moscow
(photo credit: SERGEI KARPUKHIN/REUTERS)
The intensity of Israeli airstrikes on Syria have “sharply” increased, adding tension and raising the potential for conflict in the war-torn country, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said following strikes by the Jewish state.
Russia accused Israel of violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and other states in the region, and stated that “Such developments are of the most serious concern and are rejected by Moscow."
“Israeli actions add tension and increase the conflict potential of the situation around Syria, and are contrary to efforts to normalize the situation and achieve stability in Syria, including a political settlement in this country,” read the statement.
On Tuesday morning, Israeli jets struck over 20 Iranian and Syrian targets, including warehouses and command centers, in response to four rockets being fired towards Israel’s Golan Heights the previous morning.
According to Moscow, the jets fired 40 cruise missiles at targets, leading to the deaths of dozens of troops and civilians. The British-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights said that 23 people had been killed in the strikes, including 16 non-Syrians. A senior Israeli defense official acknowledged that there were wounded and a number of Iranian fatalities.
Israel has been carrying out a war-between-wars campaign since 2013, in an attempt to prevent Iran and its proxies, including Hezbollah, from obtaining advanced weapons to use against the Jewish state and from entrenching themselves in Syria. Thousands of strikes have been carried out over the years in Syria and, according to foreign reports, in neighboring Iraq.
Moscow intervened in the Syrian conflict in September 2015 on the side of President Bashar Assad, and Israel and Russia have been using a deconfliction mechanism in place over Syria in order to avoid any unwanted conflict.
According to Russia, Israel has struck Syrian territory four times in the past week alone, including a strike against the Damascus home of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Akram al-Ajouri on November 12. Ajouri, who is responsible for coordination between Gaza and Syria, where the group has its headquarters, survived the strike, which killed his son Muath and wounded his grand-daughter.
“The victims of the attack were peaceful Syrian citizens,” the Russian statement said, adding that the strike in central Damascus, where foreign diplomatic missions are located, caused significant damage to property and buildings.
Several days later on November 18, the IAF struck targets in the Al-Bukamal region near the Syrian-Iraqi border, “violating the airspace of Iraq and Jordan,” the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed.
The next day, four rockets were fired towards Israel. All were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile system. Shortly afterwards, explosions were heard near Damascus Airport after “rockets were fired at targets 18 km. south of the Syrian capital, allegedly in response to the shelling of the Golan Heights from the Syrian side,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.
Save for Tuesday’s airstrikes, Israel’s military has not commented on any of the alleged attacks.


Tags IAF Iraq Jordan Syria Russia airstrikes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Editor's notes: A grand gesture – for now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: Lindsey Graham blocks recognition of Armenian Genocide By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by