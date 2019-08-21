Russia, U.S. agree Israel can strike Iranian targets in Iraq - report

Israel has struck Iranian targets in Iraq at least three times over the past few weeks after Russia and the United States gave the green light, the London-based Asharq al-Awsat reported on Wednesday.



According to Western sources, Moscow and Washington have agreed that Israel’s strikes in Iraq and Syria are “vital to ensure Israeli security” and that Israel should be allowed to continue to track Iranian activity in Syria and Iraq and strikes Iranian targets that could pose a threat to Israel such as long-range and precision missiles.

Israel has warned repeatedly that it will not allow Iranian presence in Syria, and has admitted to perpetrating hundreds of airstrikes, preventing the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah that included surface-to-air missile kits.On Tuesday explosions rocked an arms depot belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) near Balad air base some 80 km north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.The PMF, militias who were incorporated into Iraq’s security apparatus in 2016 to fight against the Islamic State group along with Iraqi and Kurdish forces, are directly financed and equipped by Iran.According to a report from Al Arabiya, the target of the strikes were missiles which had been recently transferred to Iraq and Sky News Arabia reported that at least 50 missiles were destroyed in the strike.Last week another strike targeted another munitions depot southwest of Baghdad belonging to Iranian-backed Shiite militias killing one civilian and injuring 13 others.An assessment by ImageSat International (ISI) released last week stated that the warehouse which measured 140x180m belonged to the Hashd al-Shabi (Popular Mobilization) militia and was located within the Iraqi Al-Saqr military base.“The main building is destroyed with significant collateral damage signs,” ISI said, adding that “based on the observed damage characteristics in this image, it is probable that the blast was caused by an airstrike followed by secondary explosions of the explosives stored in the place.”Last month an explosion rocked another military base in Amerli in Iraq’s northern Salaheddin province killing two people.Last week Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi banned unauthorized flights and ordered all military bases and munitions warehouse to be moved away from cities in response to the alleged strikes. He’s also ordered an investigation into the strikes.Israeli officials have warned that Iran is attempting to entrench itself in Iraq, a mainly Shia country, as it did in Syria, where it has established and consolidated a parallel security structure and on Tuesday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday hinted at Israel’s role in the strikes saying that “Iran has no immunity, anywhere.”In September, Reuters reported that Iran had transferred ballistic missiles to Shi’ite proxies in Iraq over the course of several months, and that it is developing the capacity to build more there. The missiles that were said to have been transferred include the Fateh-110 – Zolfaqar and Zelzal type – that have ranges of 200-700 km., allowing them to threaten both Saudi Arabia and Israel.

