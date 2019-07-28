Russia and Turkey are becoming allies, overshadowing Israel - analysis

Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey April 4, 2018.
(photo credit: TOLGA BOZOGLU/POOL VIA REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
An emerging Russia-Turkey alliance in fields of defense and energy will have long term affects on the Middle East and also on Israel. This comes in the wake of Turkey acquiring Russia’s S-400 air defense system and also Turkey and Russia working closely on the TurkStream pipeline that stretches across the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey.
As Turkey and Russia grow closer they inevitably also grow closer in their work on ending the Syrian conflict and also on other regional and international issues. This has led Turkey away from its traditional alliance with the US and is creating a new alliance structure that links Russia and Turkey but also links them with their other allies, for instance Turkey-Qatar and Russia-Iran, in which they share certain interests. In the long term a closer block of Russia-Syria-Iran-Turkey-Qatar may emerge, alongside other powerful states such as China and India and central Asian actors, some of which seek to challenge US hegemony.
This has long-term implications for Israel because Israel is a close US ally that opposes the rising power of Iran in the Middle East. Israel enjoyed close relations with Turkey up until the mid-2000s when things soured under Turkey’s current administration. Russia and Israel enjoy good relations today, but what happens if their interests begin to not coincide in places like Syria, where tensions already exist.
Some recent headlines represent the growing alliance. The National Interest says that Turkey stockpiled
F-16 parts prior to acquiring the S-400, knowing US relations would suffer. Russia has recently restored some
visa free travel from Turkey. Russia and Turkey
are discussing joint production of civilian aircraft and helicopters. Tass News says
they may also begin joint exploration for energy in the Mediterranean.
Taken together it is clear a defense and energy alliance is growing. Israel has its own energy interests in the Mediterranean and also its own defense relationships. The long term affect of the Russia-Turkey alliance is in its infancy, but these kinds of headlines, about joint defense work and joint energy exploration, are in need of being taken more seriously by observers of the Middle East.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>