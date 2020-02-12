Syrian civilian killed in clashes with US forces as tensions rise

The incident began after Syrian regime forces prevented four US vehicles from crossing a road near the village of Khirbet Ammo. Hundreds of local residents gathered in the area to help prevent the vehicles from crossing and the American forces opened fire on the civilians, killing one and injuring another. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) described the Syrians involved in the incident as regime loyalists and armed loyalists.

The locals proceeded to damage four of the American armored vehicles and the US forces called in reinforcements including five additional armored vehicles to evacuate the damaged vehicles and soldiers.

In Bweir al-Bouassi, another nearby village, locals blocked the passage of US armored vehicles and began throwing rocks at the vehicles. A number of young men climbed on top of one of the vehicles and removed the US flag from it.

Later, the US carried out airstrikes on Khirbet Ammo, according to SANA. "Direct clashes with light weapons" broke out between residents of Khirbet Ammo and the American forces. The forces subsequently withdrew from the village under the cover of US aircraft. Russian forces arrived in the area to help break up the clashes, according to SOHR.

In response to clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Tuesday, "The ongoing assaults by the Assad regime and Russia must stop. I've sent Jim Jeffrey to Ankara to coordinate steps to respond to this destabilizing attack. We stand by our NATO Ally Turkey."