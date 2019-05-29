The Russians are coming, to Turkey - analysis

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Russian technicians are coming to Turkey to assist in putting the S-400 air defense system into operation, Turkey’s Defense Minister told Haber Turk TV this week. Russia’s TASS news agency re-reported the event, indicating that Russia is serious about moving ahead quickly with the S-400 deployment. Yet there are conflicting reports that there could be a delay in the delivery of the system, or whether it might arrive ahead of schedule.



Turkey’s decision to buy the Russian defense system has sent murmurs through Turkey’s NATO allies and caused a crises with Washington. “The matter of the S-400 purchase is closed,” Akar said this week. “It should be understood that it’s a done deal.” Turkey has been saying this months. Russia and Turkey have discussed the system since 2016 and agreed on Turkey’s purchase in the fall of 2017.

It comes in the context of a growing divide between Ankara on Washington on several issues. Foremost is Ankara’s increasing discussions with Russia regarding the end of the Syrian conflict. Turkey and Russia signed a deal to prevent conflict in Idlib last September. They are also working on energy deals. Turkey is also angered by US support for the Syrian Democratic Forces, which Turkey says the Kurdistan Workers Party is linked to.Now Turkey has sent personnel to Russia to learn to use the S-400 and it appears Russians are going to Turkey. Bloomberg says that there could be a delay in the delivery. But Russia says that there is no delay, according to Turkey’s Hurriyet. On May 21 CNBC reported that Turkey had been threatened by the US that it has only two weeks to cancel the S-400 deal.

