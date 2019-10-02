Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Top IRGC commander says Iran has 'the capability to annihilate' Israel

General Hossein Salami continued to say that Israel must be "wiped off the world" map.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 2, 2019 17:13
Hossein Salami. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) head Hossein Salami General Hossien Salami said Iran has "the capability to annihilate" Israel and it must be "wiped off the world" map, during an IRGC commanders gathering on Monday. 

During his speech, Salami added this idea is within Iran's reach. 

He said, "The second step of the revolution is the step that rearranges the constellation of power in favor of the revolution. Iran's Islamic evolution will be on top of this constellation... In the second step we will be thinking of the global mobilization of Islam."

This is not the first time a top Iranian official has called for the destruction of Israel. In the past, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei also called for the destruction of Tel Aviv and Haifa. 

However, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has repeatedly denied any Iranian leader ever threatening Israel. He most recently made these statements in December 2018.


