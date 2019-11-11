Top US official: We can’t force Iran to change, but have cornered it

A top US official on Iran policy admitted on Monday that the US cannot force Iran to back down in the nuclear standoff, but said that it has succeeded in cornering the Islamic republic.



US Assistant Secretary of State for Non-Proliferation Dr. Christopher Ford made his comments responding to a question about whether the US has any tools to change Iranian nuclear and regional military behavior given the inability to do so to date and the Islamic republic’s increasing violation of the 2015 nuclear deal’s limits.

Ford opened his response by saying that Iran has three paths to address the US’s “maximum pressure” campaign against it.“It can continue to live under these pressures indefinitely,” it can respond with more provocations - which he said in a not-so-veiled threat “is not in its interest” - or “come to the table to settle the issues.”He continued, “We have put as much constraints as we can on Iran’s behavior. There are more fundamental structural constraints on what they can do,” than in the past.Ford said that if “under the JCPOA…there were boastful media comments that Iranian proxies were assured to have all the money they want…under the burden of sanctions, there are not so boastful comments about how the Iranians are cutting back.”The US official said that sanctions have made it “notably harder for Iran to do rampant destabilization. This does not mean it will behave smoothly. Perhaps it is feeling cornered...this means we are doing a pretty good job.”Further, Ford said that the US had put a major positive negotiation offer on the table to Iran, including “relief of all sanctions…restoration of diplomatic relations and cooperative relations with normal states…You have to behave as a normal state, but I hope it [Iran] will come around to that choice.”He admitted that, “We cannot make it make that choice, but we can make circumstances that will hopefully” lead Iran to return to being a normal state – “maybe it won’t, but I hope it will.”When the US's lack of a military response to the shooting down of one of its drones by Iran was mentioned to Ford and the option of the US using military force to change Iran's behavior was noted, he discussed the maximum pressure campaign, and not whether the US might use military force against Iran's nuclear program.

