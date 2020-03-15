Turkey cynically pushes migrants toward coronavirus-hit Europe

Turkey has exploited the coronavirus crises to try to push migrants and refugees to Europe over the last few weeks. European countries have been paying Turkey billions since 2015 to keep Syrian refugees in Turkey, but Ankara opened the border with Greece and began encouraging migrants to storm the Greek border after Turkey lost soldiers in Idlib. Turkey.The misery of migrants at the border has now been compounded by coronavirus fears. While Turkey’s initial agenda was to distract from a crisis in Idlib, where a Russian-backed Syrian regime offensive was pressing up against Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, the crises now has a life of its own on the Greek border. International media, often wary of reporting in Turkey where dozens of journalists have been jailed, have come to report. Human rights groups have spotlighted Greece’s firing of tear gas and detaining migrants.The larger picture is that there are around 4 million Syrian refugees in Turkey. After hosting them for years, Turkey began coercing them in 2015 to go to Europe and in 2018 Turkey stopped accepting asylum seeker requests. Human Rights Watch slammed Turkey for unlawful deportations, coercing poor Syrians to return to conflict-ridden Syria, and also denying health care.Now the denial of health care takes on added dimensions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Turkey has concentrated refugees into areas along the Greek border as the coronavirus spreads in Greece. Turkey’s Anadolu, which represents a pro-government view, said on Sunday that Greece has 38 new cases of coronavirus. There are now more than 228 cases in Greece, while Turkey says it has only six cases.Turkey has also banned flights from Europe, saying nationals should return by March 17. Turkey suspended flights from Germany, Spain, France, Norway, Denmar, Belgium, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands until April 17. Flights are already suspended to China, Iran, Iraq, Italy and South Korea. Turkey’s precautions about its own nationals in Europe are in stark contrast to its concentrating of vulnerable Syrians who lack health care at the border with Greece. Turkey is shoehorning refugees into Europe at a time when Europe is suffering a pandemic, which Ankara is aware of. Also, Turkey’s government and media are encouraging people to gather in crowds at a time when global health experts are recommending social distancing.Turkey’s ambassador to the US was quoted by NBC saying that it was “mission impossible” to prevent coronavirus in Syrian refugee camps in Syria, many of them in areas Turkey controls. Yet Turkey has offered Northern Cyprus coronavirus aid, while apparently not offering it to Syrians. Turkey’s President spoke to Northern Cyprus leader Ersin Tatar on Saturday. While Ankara encourages migrants to cross a border it opened with Greece it has closed the border with Georgia and suspended air and road transportation to Azerbaijan due to coronavirus. This appears hypocritical as Turkey has also built a wall along the border with Syria and denied the 900,000 people who fled a Syrian regime offensive the ability to cross from Idlib. Turkey has closed all its borders with other states and seeks to aid Northern Cyprus and return its citizens from Europe, while encouraging Syrians to leave for Europe and opening the border for Greece only so they will leave.This policy of Ankara now has major ramifications. Germany’s leader Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron have been summoned by Turkey to a video conference call to get them to give Turkey more money so Turkey will close the border. Turkey’s leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has called Greece a "Nazi country" for not accepting the refugees and continues to threaten Europe that Turkey will encourage migrants to cross the border if the European Union doesn’t pay up. Merkel and Macron will hold their call with Erdogan on March 17, a face-to-face meeting precluded by the coronavirus precautions and the overall pandemic disaster that is unfolding in France and Germany. However, the situation on the border with Turkey and Greece now may fan the flames of the virus. Austria, Poland and other states have sent forces to Greece to keep the refugees and migrants out. Instead of working with Greece and the EU to aid refugees at a time when coronavirus poses a real threat to them, it appears Turkey will focus on aiding Northern Cyprus and Turkish citizens, and continuing to push the crises with Greece.Turkey sought to distract from its loses in Idlib by creating a migrant crisis on the Greek border. Over the last weeks Turkish media has pushed populist messages of Turkish troops aiming rifles at Greece and Turkish drones flying over the border, while Ankara demands Berlin and Paris provide more cash to