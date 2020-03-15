The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkey cynically pushes migrants toward coronavirus-hit Europe

Fanning the flames of Europe's coronavirus crisis, Turkey has been encouraging Syrian refugees, who lack health care, to congregate on the Greek border.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 15, 2020 09:22
Syrian refugees that crossed the land borders between Greece and Turkey, are detained by Greek soldiers near the town of Soufli, Greece, March 4, 2020. (photo credit: ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS/REUTERS)
Syrian refugees that crossed the land borders between Greece and Turkey, are detained by Greek soldiers near the town of Soufli, Greece, March 4, 2020.
(photo credit: ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS/REUTERS)
Turkey has exploited the coronavirus crises to try to push migrants and refugees to Europe over the last few weeks.
European countries have been paying Turkey billions since 2015 to keep Syrian refugees in Turkey, but Ankara opened the border with Greece and began encouraging migrants to storm the Greek border after Turkey lost soldiers in Idlib.
Turkey sought to distract from its loses in Idlib by creating a migrant crisis on the Greek border. Over the last weeks Turkish media has pushed populist messages of Turkish troops aiming rifles at Greece and Turkish drones flying over the border, while Ankara demands Berlin and Paris provide more cash to Turkey.
The misery of migrants at the border has now been compounded by coronavirus fears. While Turkey’s initial agenda was to distract from a crisis in Idlib, where a Russian-backed Syrian regime offensive was pressing up against Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, the crises now has a life of its own on the Greek border. International media, often wary of reporting in Turkey where dozens of journalists have been jailed, have come to report. Human rights groups have spotlighted Greece’s firing of tear gas and detaining migrants.
The larger picture is that there are around 4 million Syrian refugees in Turkey. After hosting them for years, Turkey began coercing them in 2015 to go to Europe and in 2018 Turkey stopped accepting asylum seeker requests. Human Rights Watch slammed Turkey for unlawful deportations, coercing poor Syrians to return to conflict-ridden Syria, and also denying health care.
Now the denial of health care takes on added dimensions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Turkey has concentrated refugees into areas along the Greek border as the coronavirus spreads in Greece. Turkey’s Anadolu, which represents a pro-government view, said on Sunday that Greece has 38 new cases of coronavirus. There are now more than 228 cases in Greece, while Turkey says it has only six cases.
Turkey has also banned flights from Europe, saying nationals should return by March 17. Turkey suspended flights from Germany, Spain, France, Norway, Denmar, Belgium, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands until April 17. Flights are already suspended to China, Iran, Iraq, Italy and South Korea.
Turkey’s precautions about its own nationals in Europe are in stark contrast to its concentrating of vulnerable Syrians who lack health care at the border with Greece. Turkey is shoehorning refugees into Europe at a time when Europe is suffering a pandemic, which Ankara is aware of. Also, Turkey’s government and media are encouraging people to gather in crowds at a time when global health experts are recommending social distancing.
Turkey’s ambassador to the US was quoted by NBC saying that it was “mission impossible” to prevent coronavirus in Syrian refugee camps in Syria, many of them in areas Turkey controls. Yet Turkey has offered Northern Cyprus coronavirus aid, while apparently not offering it to Syrians.
Turkey’s President spoke to Northern Cyprus leader Ersin Tatar on Saturday. While Ankara encourages migrants to cross a border it opened with Greece it has closed the border with Georgia and suspended air and road transportation to Azerbaijan due to coronavirus. This appears hypocritical as Turkey has also built a wall along the border with Syria and denied the 900,000 people who fled a Syrian regime offensive the ability to cross from Idlib. Turkey has closed all its borders with other states and seeks to aid Northern Cyprus and return its citizens from Europe, while encouraging Syrians to leave for Europe and opening the border for Greece only so they will leave.
This policy of Ankara now has major ramifications. Germany’s leader Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron have been summoned by Turkey to a video conference call to get them to give Turkey more money so Turkey will close the border. Turkey’s leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has called Greece a "Nazi country" for not accepting the refugees and continues to threaten Europe that Turkey will encourage migrants to cross the border if the European Union doesn’t pay up.
Merkel and Macron will hold their call with Erdogan on March 17, a face-to-face meeting precluded by the coronavirus precautions and the overall pandemic disaster that is unfolding in France and Germany. However, the situation on the border with Turkey and Greece now may fan the flames of the virus.
Austria, Poland and other states have sent forces to Greece to keep the refugees and migrants out. Instead of working with Greece and the EU to aid refugees at a time when coronavirus poses a real threat to them, it appears Turkey will focus on aiding Northern Cyprus and Turkish citizens, and continuing to push the crises with Greece.  


Tags Turkey greece syrian refugees in turkey syrian refugees coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, we need to be responsible By JPOST EDITORIAL
What does Israel's future 5G network have to do with coronavirus? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
4 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
5 Benjamin Netanyahu may quarantine all travelers who enter Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the press about the coronavirus outbreak, March 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by