The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US general says coalition continuing fight against ISIS amid the pandemic

The pandemic has led to a series of changes, including the separation of US and coalition forces from locals.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 8, 2020 16:45
Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. troops are seen during a patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, Syria November 4, 2018 (photo credit: RODI SAID / REUTERS)
Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. troops are seen during a patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, Syria November 4, 2018
(photo credit: RODI SAID / REUTERS)
The US-led coalition that is aiding Iraq and the Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS has had to change how it does things amid the pandemic, but is dedicated to defeat ISIS, commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said Friday.
Lt.-Gen. Pat White gave a briefing from Baghdad to discuss the role of the coalition in times of a health crises and amid challenges in faces in Iraq and Syria. Renewed concerns about a possible ISIS resurgence have emerged after ISIS claimed 151 attacks last month and has been carrying out almost nightly attacks in Iraq. White says that 30 countries continue to contribute militarily to the coalition, while others support efforts against ISIS in other ways. The US also partners with US AID and the Red Cross to aid those in Syria and Iraq who were liberated from ISIS over the last five years.
White said that since its peak in 2014 ISIS has lost more than one hundred thousand square kilometers and that its once formidable army of 40,000 terrorists has been reduced. More than 8 million people were liberated. “The threat continues to be confronted,” he said.
The US is particularly pleased that the Iraqi Security Forces have emerged after years of training to conduct their own raids and air strikes. Iraqi forces carried out 1,000 independent ground ops in the recent period. But he notes the region remains complex and there are challenges. Fully 225,000 Iraqis have been training, including soldiers, airmen, Peshmerga, border guards and elite counter-terror units.
The US has faced hurdles recently in Iraq and Syria. A Turkish invasion last year in northern Syria, Iranian and Russian meddling and threats from pro-Iranian militias are among the challenges faced. Despite that, the coalition says its partners achieved tactical overmatch in fighting ISIS. Compounds in Iraq have been transferred to the Iraqis and the US has consolidated forces.
“We focus on advising partner forces,” White says. “In Syria the partnership will not change.” The US is also “divesting” itself of some $4 billion in equipment being turned over to the partners forces.
The pandemic has led to a series of changes. US and coalition forces are now separate from locals. Many coalition trainers, mostly from European countries, departed Iraq temporarily. Lt.-Gen. White says they are expected to return eventually. NATO may play a more prominent role in the future. However the issue at present is protecting the forces on the ground from the pandemic and also other threats, such as rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias.
With the pandemic the ability to rotate forces from Iraq has been slowed. That means that forces that might arrive have to undergo health checks and complex processes. In addition some service members from the coalition were sent home on compassionate grounds, relating to concern for families dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
White was reticent to elaborate about tensions with Iran since it is not a coalition mission but he says that when there are intelligence warnings he consults with higher ups in the Pentagon regarding force protection and that the US makes sure to protect its forces in Iraq. “We keep an eye on it,” he says, referring to threats by Iranian-backed militias who have already killed four members of the Coalition in the last year.
Lt.-Gen. White did not characterize recent ISIS activity as a resurgence. He said that recent ISIS attacks are similar to the numbers last year and that ISIS has not carried out sophisticated attacks like it did in 2017. For instance it doesn’t build vehicle-based bombs, called VBIEDs, anymore. That could change but the Coalition appears optimistic that despite the pandemic ISIS has not been able to enter the security vacuum that might have been created.
In Syria there are concerns about the fourteen facilities where thousands of ISIS detainees from some 50 countries are held. Recent riots in Hasakah at one prison illustrated that. White acknowledged this issue and said that the Coalition was giving support to the SDF to secure he prisoners, including riot gear. Security cameras might be provided as well. He praised the SDF for their quick reaction and noted the importance of securing the Iraq-Syria border to stop ISIS smuggling and threats.
In the end the pandemic has changed how the US uses forces on the ground. It doesn’t appear there are special forces raids and the Security Force Assistance Brigades that were once in Nineveh and with the Peshmerga near Makhmour have had to alter their work. That means the US and coalition focuses on “mentoring” a the highest levels and providing some air strikes when requested. But that appears like a reduced and less active role. The coalition indicates this is because the Iraqi forces are able to do operations on their own and they don’t need the US at lower levels, they may need the surveillance, and other assets at a higher level but not down with battalions and companies. Time will tell if the pandemic permanently re-shaped the war on ISIS and led to permanent reduction of Coalition partners on the ground, or if they will return.


Tags United States ISIS Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis venture out into a post-coronavirus world By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by