Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

U.S. working on covert operation plans against Iran -report

According to officials that spoke with the New York Times, US army and intelligence officers are working on operations that would allow an attack at the Iranians without lifting tensions in the area.

By
June 24, 2019 03:46
U.S. working on covert operation plans against Iran -report

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005. (photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

 US army and intelligence officers are working on plans for covert operations against Iran in the Persian Gulf in an attempt to deter Tehran without increasing existing tension and leading to war, according to officials that spoke with the New York Times.

The officials did not provide details of these secret operations, but several options have been considered: More cyber attacks, disabling Iranian boats, or the more on-the-ground approach of spreading false information so as to undermine support for the Iranian regime. They stated that the CIA has secret plans to respond to Iranian provocation.
The Americans' goal is to develop capabilities for a cyber attack as allegedly carried out last Thursday. These moves by the US come after tensions grew between the countries due to Iran's attacks of the Persian Gulf oil tankers and the downing of a US drone.


The cyber attacks were aimed at an Iranian intelligence group that the US is sure is standing behind the attack on the tankers. The intention was to shut down Iranian computers that control rockets and launch missiles, according to the Washington Post.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

June 24, 2019
Underwater oil pipelines sabotaged near Syria

By TZVI JOFFRE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings