U.S. working on covert operation plans against Iran -report

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005.
(photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)
US army and intelligence officers are working on plans for covert operations against Iran in the Persian Gulf in an attempt to deter Tehran without increasing existing tension and leading to war, according to officials that spoke with the New York Times.
The officials did not provide details of these secret operations, but several options have been considered: More cyber attacks, disabling Iranian boats, or the more on-the-ground approach of spreading false information so as to undermine support for the Iranian regime. They stated that the CIA has secret plans to respond to Iranian provocation.
The cyber attacks were aimed at an Iranian intelligence group that the US is sure is standing behind the attack on the tankers. The intention was to shut down Iranian computers that control rockets and launch missiles, according to the Washington Post.
