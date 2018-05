This week in 60 seconds: Mossad blamed for death of Hamas-affiliated engineer in Malaysia

Here are the full stories on the biggest news that happened this week:



1. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lists 12 conditions for a new nuclear deal with Iran.





2. Pulitzer-winning author Philip Roth dies at 85 3. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas hospitalized with lung infection 4. Palestinians press ICC to probe Israel for war crimes 5. IDF strikes underground Hamas terror targets and Gaza seaport after infiltration