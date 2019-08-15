Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Brexit consolation prize: Marmite peanut butter spread

One consumer tweeted: “This is more controversial than Brexit!!"

By
August 15, 2019 14:24
1 minute read.
Marmite spread on toast

Marmite spread on toast. (photo credit: FLICKR)

"You either love it or hate it," that's what people say about Marmite - that strong flavored yeast-extract brand, which Brits often enjoy in their sandwiches for lunch or tea.

The big news that caused a wild reaction on social media a few days ago, was that Marmite launched a new product last week - Marmite peanut butter and will be available in the UK from March 25.

Camilla Williamson, Marmite's brand manager, described the flavor as “the most exciting product launch since the conception of the brand in 1902,” she was quoted by The Independent.


What caused Marmite to make this brave move? Well, it came from their loyal consumers' themselves - apparently, they have been mixing their Marmite with peanut butter for a while now.
Reactions on Twitter were mixed and furious. One consumer tweeted: "This is more controversial than Brexit!!”

Another user tweeted:"Marmitte and peanut butter is my favorite spread combo!"


Related Content

August 13, 2019
Man caught smuggling 450,000 cigarettes at Tel Aviv airport

By SYDNEY DENNEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings