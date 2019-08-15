Brexit consolation prize: Marmite peanut butter spread

"You either love it or hate it," that's what people say about Marmite - that strong flavored yeast-extract brand, which Brits often enjoy in their sandwiches for lunch or tea.



The big news that caused a wild reaction on social media a few days ago, was that Marmite launched a new product last week - Marmite peanut butter and will be available in the UK from March 25.

MARMITE & PEANUT BUTTER IS MY FAVOURITE SPREAD COMBO!



This... It's like you can read my mind, @marmite https://t.co/i7RCJ5hQUN — Jenny Mclaughlin (@jennymaclondon) March 22, 2019

Camilla Williamson, Marmite's brand manager, described the flavor as “the most exciting product launch since the conception of the brand in 1902,” she was quoted by The Independent.What caused Marmite to make this brave move? Well, it came from their loyal consumers' themselves - apparently, they have been mixing their Marmite with peanut butter for a while now.Reactions on Twitter were mixed and furious. One consumer tweeted: "This is more controversial than Brexit!!”Another user tweeted:"Marmitte and peanut butter is my favorite spread combo!"

