Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?

It sometimes feels like Homer Simpson may be the lucky owner of a magic crystal ball, witnessing events in Springfield years before the same events unroll in our world. Do you remember when The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump's presidency, sixteen years before it actually happened? Well, Homer may just have struck again. coronavirus outbreak.In the past few days, hundreds of social media posts claim that The Simpsons had also predicted the
As reported by Screencrush.com, social media posts show the famous news reporter Kent Brockman warning Springfield residents about the "Corona Virus". Scene shows Asian characters sneezing, spreading some sort of virus, and Homer and other characters getting affected by this very virus. Sounds familiar, no?Well, think again. According to Screencrush.com, although there are many similarities with the coronavirus outbreak, The Simpsons tells a slightly different scenario. In “Marge in Chains", season 4, a Japanese flu spreads in Springfield after germs traveled to America inside the boxes of products manufactured in Japan.As of February 2, 350 people have died from the virus in China, and more than 14,000 people have been infected across the world.
The Simpsons have done it again #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/OHBnmU0KKL— Jordan Coombe (@Jordan_Coombe) January 30, 2020
