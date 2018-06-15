June 15 2018
|
Tammuz, 2, 5778
|
Natalie Portman: Former friend Jared Kushner is a 'super villain'

On the Late Show, Israeli-American actress says Trump's son-in-law was not a good student.

By
June 15, 2018 12:33
1 minute read.
Natalie Portman poses at the premiere for "Annihilation" in Los Angeles, California, US, February 13, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

Actress Natalie Portman said she was once friendly with fellow Harvard graduate Jared Kushner, and it was sad to see him become a "super villain."

Portman appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, and was asked about her relationship with Kushner, the son-in-law and adviser to US President Donald Trump. 

Questioned by Colbert, the Israeli-American actress said "we were friendly" while both attending Harvard. The late night host said "I heard he wasn't that great of a student," and Portman responded: "That is... true."

Pressed to elaborate, she added that "unfortunately, it's not very - there's not a lot funny to say about someone you were friends with becoming a super villain. So it's not funny."

While at Harvard, Portman served as a research assistant to law professor Alan Dershowitz, and worked on his book The Case for Israel. She also attended events at the Harvard Hillel.

During his time in college, Kushner was active in the Chabad on campus, and it is no surprise that the pair would have run into each other.



Earlier this year, Portman created a firestorm of controversy when she canceled her attendance at an award ceremony by the Genesis Prize honoring her in Jerusalem, saying she did not want to appear as endorsing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.


