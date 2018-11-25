Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Tell it not in Gaza, publish it not in the streets of Khan Yunis, lest the Gazans rejoice that they almost brought down the government. We have to hope that there really is some top-secret intelligence, information that cannot be revealed to the public, that justified the recent campaign ending the way it did – close to 500 rockets and mortars fired at Israel and just a few buildings bombed in Gaza. The low-life terrorists are celebrating while the people who live in Sderot, Ashkelon and the rest of the Gaza perimeter are feeling angry and humiliated.



“All the leaves are brown and the sky is gray” – Gaza dreaming, Gaza celebrating. The expression “a poor man’s pleasure” has never been more apt. What exactly do they have to celebrate? The have a pitiable life. Instead of only four hours of electricity a day, they had a couple of hours more for a few days. Hatred for us is the fuel that warms their nights. Because of that hatred, they are willing to live in misery just as long as they can blow something up – or at least set something on fire – on our side of the border.





JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:

What does all this hatred and poison get them? Ludicrous, infantile spectacles: the chief terrorist waves a gun he claims he took off an Israeli soldier and the crowd goes wild. And then there’s the ridiculous name, “Day of Rage,” they use to label a whole array of dates on the calendar, and the arrogant threats of the parasitic flea – even though it lives off the charity of its host, not to say is its patsy.The Gazans could have a good life. Dozens of kilometers of lovely beach, the good will of the whole world ready to provide them with aid, and most particularly, a rich, generous neighbor – Israel. We are willing to do a lot, maybe too much, to live in peace and quiet. But what do they do with all this potential? They purchase and manufacture rockets, dig tunnels in the sand, and rot in the toxic juice of their own venom. Meanwhile, the population of Sderot and the other communities near Gaza has doubled, and the waiting list keeps getting longer.Israelis want to know what we’re going to do about it. What is our strategy in the face of attacks from Gaza? Life is easy when you have a choice between a good option and a bad one. But when none of the options are good, the only thing you can do is to pick the one that’s least bad. For the foreseeable future, the Gazans will continue to yearn for our destruction, and so for a long time to come we not likely to share the kind of border that exists between Lichtenstein and Switzerland. That’s a shame, but it’s the reality we have to deal with.If the Gazans behave like human beings, they’ll be able to live like human beings. But if, in the more plausible scenario, they go on doing what they’re doing now, we have to resume targeted killings of terrorists of all ranks and stop warning them before we bomb one of the buildings they use. If they still choose to fire on us, there’s no reason to send in soldiers to get bogged down in their swamp. Instead, we can and should cut off their airwaves. No country in the world would supply food, water, gas and cash to an enemy attacking it. We shouldn’t either. We’re humane, but we’re not suckers.Translated from the Hebrew by Sara Kitai, skitai@kardis.co.il.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



