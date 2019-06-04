Continuous Learning in Higher Education - A Closer Look

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Higher education is a superb vehicle for people to discover a whole range of new interests and skills, and the prospect of going to university or college in places like America is often profoundly coveted opportunity.

One of the exciting things about higher education is that it offers the chance to cultivate further something which is colloquially referred to as continuous learning. We are going to examining continuous learning in more detail here, and attending to understand exactly what part it has to play in the higher education system, particularly in places like Israel.

So, What is Continuous Learning?

To properly grasp how continuous learning has evolved within the digital world and indeed the higher education system as a whole, we need first to make sure that everyone is entirely aware of what continuous learning is and why it matters.

At a fundamental level, continuous learning is the ability to develop an ever-changing mindset which emphasises constant growth and process to increase the efficiency of someone’s work habits. You might see it within the workplace very frequently as people consistently receive feedback on their work, ask questions, and seek to better themselves for the sake of producing a high standard for their employers. Sites like Freepsychics are alternative examples of continuous learning but embrace the same principle. The emphasis is on a continually evolving and changing the sense of self and one’s abilities to best tackle new problems.

Digital Evolution

We live in an increasingly digital world. Society is progressing and evolving faster than we could ever predicted, and we are on track to be employing people for jobs that haven’t even been invented yet.

This rise in a digital world facilitates the necessity for people to embrace continuous learning at higher education levels in order to keep up. People need to be able to learn how to datamine, or pay for online courses to further improve their education in areas where it may not be publicly available to the same extent as other countries.

Introducing Digital Continuous Learning?

So, of course, the answer to an increase in the developing world is to implement digital applications into continuous learning. Online courses and platforms are going to be the dominant way in which everyone has an equal chance to progress. It helps to remove some of the common barriers in higher education which prevent people from cultivating this mindset, and instead encourages them to embrace technology instead of resisting it.

Some areas have chosen to introduce continuous learning into the digital world via the use of tools like micro-credentials. These types of courses and development seminars provide short, concentrated bursts of information and knowledge, which is potentially more suitable for the modern audience. Speaking of modernity, in an ever evolving pace with technology, we have cryptocurrencies which are the new financial hype. It’s also the case that videos are becoming even more popular, as they are also an excellent tool for achieving this objective. Nelson Campelo, the Editor in Chief of Inside Bitcoins says that “the mindset needed for continuous learning and high adaptability in an accelerated niche like the crypto one, needs to be on point.”

It seems to be very important indeed, specially with the everyday challenge and volatility that investors find with bitcoin trading platforms. Without a willingness to improve themselves in a digital world, young people and older people alike cannot hope to maintain a desirable skill-set.

Change and Renewal

It is a sad truth that in the modern age, the role of the conventional educator is diminishing. The traditional methods of imparting knowledge to other people are becoming less and less dominant, with the emphasis instead being on online platforms and social media to deliver the necessary information required for learners to succeed.

If the education system wants to maintain high demand and a steady influx of learners, they need to change their methods to suit the new landscape. A lot of people assume incorrectly that education is a very static entity which doesn’t require any renewal, but this is very far from the truth. The education sector, even in countries like Israel, needs to be a very fluid and very changeable entity, to best meet the demands placed on it by a modern generation.



