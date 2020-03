Everything You Need to Know About Buying A Used Car

Again, here is where the Internet is a blessing when buying a used car. There are numerous websites that you can use to review the history of the car you are interested in buying. You need the car’s VIN number, found on the dashboard of the car by looking in the windshield on the driver’s side. If the car has been in any type of accidents, flooding, maintenance history, or reported stolen, you should see it on the car history report . Also have a pre-purchase inspection done or bring a licensed mechanic with you when you go to look at the car. They will be able to tell you if there are any apparent problems.