The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Special Content

How to treat Anxiety disorder with cognitive behavioral therapy

Cognitive behavioral therapy or in the familiar concept CBT, can be successfully used to treat generalized anxiety disorder

By ORI FOX - SOCIAL WORKER, CBT THERAPIST  
APRIL 26, 2020 17:38
betipul-ori (photo credit: CANVA.COM)
betipul-ori
(photo credit: CANVA.COM)
Cognitive behavioral therapy or in the familiar concept CBT, can be successfully used to treat generalized anxiety disorder, with or without the inclusion of anxolytics.The Anxiety therapy includes restructuring, relaxation, worry exposure, behavior modification and problem solving. Cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) is the most thoroughly studies. This therapy has been demonstrated in a large number of disorder searches. The cbt treatment, also had good effects with the symptoms of social anxiety disorder and impaired quality of life The relative efficacy of various CBT approaches, both in the short term.Facors associated with more or less positive response to CBT among patients with social anxiety disorder are examined. 
Types of anxiety that can be treated with CBT method                            
Anxiety reflects the extremes of legitimate and evolutionary fear that exists in every one of us, even to the point of disrupting our daily life and functioning. According to research, 5% of the population suffers from anxiety disorders of one or another magnitude. It also emerges that only less than third of suffers, choose to seek Anxiety therapy, due to the existing stigma on seeking mental assistance. There are many types of anxiety disorder, but lets start with generalized anxiety disorder {GAD} considered a  very common mental problem. According to statistics, between 5%-8% of the adult population suffers from it. The main characteristic is the consent concern for disturbing thoughts {which raze the tension and anxiety} for most of the day, regardless of any actual event.

Panic disorder
A Panic attack is characterized by a state of intense and extreme feeling of anxiety, culminating within 10 minutes and can last about half an hour. Anxiety attacks initially appear without any trigger or external factor and later on, those attacks can reach to extreme situations of total avoidance of public places.  This type of anxiety is well known as agrophobia. An expert therapist can find Anxiety therapy that suits the patient's anxiety type specifically.
The basis of anxiety disorders lies in disturbing negative and irrational thinking patterns. Therefore, the first phase of Anxiety therapy focuses on tracing anxious and pathological thoughts in order to change them and adapt them to reality. Behavioral therapy will be the second phase. The therapist in full cooperation with the patient develops appropriate normative behavior that allows them to deal in practical terms with the same situations that are perceived as threatening. Cognitive behavioral therapy provided by high quality therapists, who have studied the field for years and have proven experience and impact on patients who suffer from anxiety
Ori Fux is one of CBT's most known anxious. Uri successfully completed his undergraduate and graduate studies in social work, but after he had undergone cognitive behavioral therapy, he decided to retrain as a qualified therapist. Uri graduated as a certified therapist at the Shiba Hospital, and today he runs 2 clinics at Natanya and Herzeliya.Uri is a recommended therapist among his patients and manages to treat many patients with anxiety, depression and OCD.
                         


Tags therapy Anxiety Manage Anxiety
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Balancing values in the context of coronavirus in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel’s failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide is indefensible By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Andrea Stricker COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand? By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by