The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Special Content

MyPaydayLoan.com: The #1 Choice for Fast Payday Loans Online

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
MARCH 5, 2020 16:23
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
If you’re interested in getting fast payday loans online, My Payday Loan is a great choice. You can get cash fast and cover your unexpected expenses at a reasonable cost. It’s not always easy to get the cash you need to pay for a medical bill, car repair, unexpected travel expense, or other costs, particularly if you have bad credit. In these cases, a payday loan is likely your best option – and My Payday Loan offers some of the best short-term loans, payday loans and cash advances on the market. Let’s explore their services in more detail now. 

What Is A Payday Loan? How Does It Work?
Payday loans are often called “cash advances.” These are a type of short-term loan, designed to help you get access to emergency cash before your next payday. Usually, they are taken out for a period of between 1-3 weeks, though some lenders offer longer repayment terms.

The way it works is simple. You apply for a loan and get your cash. Then, on your specified repayment date, your loan and any associated fees, interest and other costs will be automatically withdrawn from your bank account. 

Usually, payday loans should be treated as a last-resort option. They typically have very high interest rates and fees, often equivalent to 300% APR (Annual Percentage Rate). However, they are still a reasonable option if you have no other choice to get cash.

How Do I Get A Payday Loan from My Payday Loan?
My Payday Loan makes it easy to get a loan. All you need to do is head to MyPaydayLoan.com and begin the application process. The company has minimal application requirements, so almost anyone can qualify for a loan. To get a loan, you will need:

  • An active and open checking account, into which My Payday Loan can deposit your cash
  • To prove that you are a U.S. citizen over 18 years of age
  • To prove that you are currently employed and are making a verifiable income

If you can meet these three requirements, you are very likely to be approved. First-time borrowers can borrow between $200-$1,000 and returning borrowers can get up to $1,500. 
How Much Will I Pay for My Loan?

My Payday Loan is dedicated to transparency, and currently offers a flat fee for all of its loan products. You will pay $30 in fees for each $100 you borrow. If you borrow $500, for example, you will pay $150 in lending fees. 

Why Should I Choose My Payday Loan? Understanding the Benefits

In our review of My Payday Loan, we found a lot to like about this service. Here are just a few of the benefits we found while using this short-term payday lender.

  • Simple application processYou can apply online in just a few minutes, without even leaving the comfort of your own home. 
  • Easy loan requirements Your credit score doesn’t matter. If you meet their lending requirements, then you are qualified for a loan, with only a few exceptions for customers with bankruptcies on their records.
  • Fast cash deposits You can get your cash deposited on the same business day you apply if you complete your application and are approved by 12:00 Eastern time.
  • All data is fully-secured My Payday Loan uses 256-bit encryption, HTTPS and the latest technology to keep your personal information safe throughout the entire application process.
  • Direct lender & member of the OLA Unlike some other companies out there, My Payday Loan is not a loan broker, but a direct lender. While loan brokers work with third-party companies to issue loans, My Payday Loan handles the entire process in-house, minimizing complexity. The company is also a member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA), which is dedicated to transparency and excellence in short-term online lending. 
Get the Short-Term Payday Loans & Cash Advances You Need! 

If you need a cash advance or payday loan, My Payday Loan is a good option. You can borrow between $200-$1,000 and get approved and get your cash on the same day you apply. Visit its website now to learn more and see if a short-term loan from My Payday Loan is right for you.


Tags finance personal loans cash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jews and Saudi Arabia By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The real danger of another Netanyahu government By GERSHON BASKIN
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy After Israel's elections, seize the national unity opportunity By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc likely to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by