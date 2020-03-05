MyPaydayLoan.com: The #1 Choice for Fast Payday Loans Online

If you’re interested in getting fast

, My Payday Loan is a great choice. You can get cash fast and cover your unexpected expenses at a reasonable cost. It’s not always easy to get the cash you need to pay for a medical bill, car repair, unexpected travel expense, or other costs, particularly if you have bad credit. In these cases, a payday loan is likely your best option – and My Payday Loan offers some of the best short-term loans, payday loans and cash advances on the market. Let’s explore their services in more detail now.

What Is A Payday Loan? How Does It Work?

Payday loans are often called “cash advances.” These are a type of short-term loan, designed to help you get access to emergency cash before your next payday. Usually, they are taken out for a period of between 1-3 weeks, though some lenders offer longer repayment terms.

The way it works is simple. You apply for a loan and get your cash. Then, on your specified repayment date, your loan and any associated fees, interest and other costs will be automatically withdrawn from your bank account.

Usually, payday loans should be treated as a last-resort option. They typically have very high interest rates and fees, often equivalent to 300% APR (Annual Percentage Rate). However, they are still a reasonable option if you have no other choice to get cash.

How Do I Get A Payday Loan from My Payday Loan?

My Payday Loan makes it easy to get a loan. All you need to do is head to MyPaydayLoan.com and begin the application process. The company has minimal application requirements, so almost anyone can qualify for a loan. To get a loan, you will need:

An active and open checking account, into which My Payday Loan can deposit your cash

To prove that you are a U.S. citizen over 18 years of age

To prove that you are currently employed and are making a verifiable income

If you can meet these three requirements, you are very likely to be approved. First-time borrowers can borrow between $200-$1,000 and returning borrowers can get up to $1,500.

How Much Will I Pay for My Loan?

My Payday Loan is dedicated to transparency, and currently offers a flat fee for all of its loan products. You will pay $30 in fees for each $100 you borrow. If you borrow $500, for example, you will pay $150 in lending fees.

Why Should I Choose My Payday Loan? Understanding the Benefits

In our review of My Payday Loan, we found a lot to like about this service. Here are just a few of the benefits we found while using this short-term payday lender.

Simple application process – You can apply online in just a few minutes, without even leaving the comfort of your own home.

Easy loan requirements – Your credit score doesn’t matter. If you meet their lending requirements, then you are qualified for a loan, with only a few exceptions for customers with bankruptcies on their records.



Fast cash deposits – You can get your cash deposited on the same business day you apply if you complete your application and are approved by 12:00 Eastern time.



All data is fully-secured – My Payday Loan uses 256-bit encryption, HTTPS and the latest technology to keep your personal information safe throughout the entire application process.

Direct lender & member of the OLA – Unlike some other companies out there, My Payday Loan is not a loan broker, but a direct lender. While loan brokers work with third-party companies to issue loans, My Payday Loan handles the entire process in-house, minimizing complexity. The company is also a member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA), which is dedicated to transparency and excellence in short-term online lending.

Get the Short-Term Payday Loans & Cash Advances You Need!