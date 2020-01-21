The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ultrasound Health Checks: The Life Line Screening

Ultrasound health screenings help people understand their risk for developing diseases or other conditions before symptoms are present, while they can still take preventative measures.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JANUARY 21, 2020 11:18
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Ultrasound health screenings help people understand their risk for developing diseases or other conditions before symptoms are present, while they can still take preventative measures. Many of the non invasive screenings on the market today can detect early signs of cardiovascular disease, peripheral artery disease, stroke, osteoporosis, and other serious illnesses.
The Life Line Screening is an easy, cost effective way to get ultrasounds done locally and professionally.
How to Prepare for the Life Line Screening
The important components of proper preparation are dress and fasting.

  • Wear a two-piece, loose-fitting outfit.
  • If you are unable to fast for 8 hours, your blood screenings will still be conducted but the results will be categorized as non-fasting.
  • If diabetic, follow your doctor's plan.
  • Take medications as prescribed.
  • Do not wear pantyhose or tights.
  • Avoid oils or lotion on the skin.
  • If you are having blood tests done, fasting for 8 hours produces optimal results.
Reviews of the Life Line Screening
According to the Life Line Screening reviews aggregated by RealReviews, the Life Line screening has a huge mix of opinions on its efficacy. The positive reviews, however, are stories of hope and gratitude - the reviewers cannot believe the life saving results of their examination.
The Life Line Screening is a very well-known process across the nation in 2020, and while many Americans have timidity and scepticism towards it, the reviews show that it's a rather affordable process worth trying. Many users become upset that the test finds nothing when they were expecting to really dig deep and find some health issues. Ironically, this can sway the reviews, although the people quite literally just came out of a screening with no health flags or concerns whatsoever.
No matter your reason for looking into an ultrasound health screening, it's safe to say that it will be of benefit to you. As long as you choose a reliable provider that you can trust, you may be one of the next success stories for this new era of health screening technology.


