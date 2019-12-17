Israel Elections

Former Likud MK Benny Begin told Army Radio that Benjamin Netanyahu "cannot be prime minister."
Ben & Jerry's Israel, which has made specialty flavors in the past, is now trying to figure out what to put in its new flavor in honor of Israel's third election.
MK Haim Katz, endorsed him in the December 26 race against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Israel Hayom poll leaves right-wing bloc with 51 seats and the left-center bloc with 47 seats, leaving neither side with a majority.
Almost no negotiations took place during the day, with last-ditch efforts to form a government abandoned earlier in the week, but MKs took the time to blame one another for the situation.
Netanyahu made the comment in response to a reporter’s question if he would resign.
Protesting the estimated NIS 1.5b. cost of an additional paid holiday, the group published an advertisement in Hebrew-language newspapers, declaring: "We are fed up with funding your elections!"
The central committee meeting was set for Thursday, but Netanyahu has asked to delay it because of his trip to Lisbon to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"In short, Netanyahu has decided on elections," said Blue and White. "Nevertheless we will continue until the last moment to try and exhaust every opportunity to form a government."
The poll found that 84% of the public finds the chance of forming a government to be either moderately low or very low.