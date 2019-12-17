Israel Elections

NYC Conference
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Benny Begin, the son of the late Prime Minister M
Netanyahu, resign - Benny Begin demands

Former Likud MK Benny Begin told Army Radio that Benjamin Netanyahu "cannot be prime minister."

By RACHEL WOLF
17/12/2019
Pints of Ben & Jerry's Ice cream sold inside the factory store (July 10, 2018)
Ben & Jerry’s Israel proposes a new flavor in honor of third election

Ben & Jerry's Israel, which has made specialty flavors in the past, is now trying to figure out what to put in its new flavor in honor of Israel's third election.

By HANNAH BROWN
16/12/2019
Gideon Saar at UNESCO
MK Gideon Sa'ar obtains key endorsement ahead of Likud primary

MK Haim Katz, endorsed him in the December 26 race against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By GIL HOFFMAN
15/12/2019
Blue and White leads new poll, both blocs still need Liberman or unity

The Israel Hayom poll leaves right-wing bloc with 51 seats and the left-center bloc with 47 seats, leaving neither side with a majority.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
13/12/2019
An empty Knesset Plenum
Israel going to third election in one year

Almost no negotiations took place during the day, with last-ditch efforts to form a government abandoned earlier in the week, but MKs took the time to blame one another for the situation.

By LAHAV HARKOV
12/12/2019
NETANYAHU
Netanyahu: Direct elections for prime minister ‘becoming interesting'

Netanyahu made the comment in response to a reporter’s question if he would resign.

By LAHAV HARKOV
05/12/2019
Business umbrella group calls to cancel national election holiday

Protesting the estimated NIS 1.5b. cost of an additional paid holiday, the group published an advertisement in Hebrew-language newspapers, declaring: "We are fed up with funding your elections!"

By EYTAN HALON
04/12/2019
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud members in December 24th, 2018
Netanyahu asks to defer Likud vote as Sa’ar support grows

The central committee meeting was set for Thursday, but Netanyahu has asked to delay it because of his trip to Lisbon to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

By LAHAV HARKOV
03/12/2019
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet to discuss possible pol
No agreement reached during Netanyahu, Gantz talks as third election looms

"In short, Netanyahu has decided on elections," said Blue and White. "Nevertheless we will continue until the last moment to try and exhaust every opportunity to form a government."

By GIL HOFFMAN
03/12/2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with member of the Knesset for Likud Zeev Elkin as
Israelis pessimistic about avoiding third election, blame Netanyahu - poll

The poll found that 84% of the public finds the chance of forming a government to be either moderately low or very low.

By GIL HOFFMAN
01/12/2019
