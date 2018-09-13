real estate

09.13.2018 | 4 Tishri, 5779
European Parliament could denounce Israel over Khan al-Ahmar
Building on the hopeful message of ‘all killers are my enemies’
Palestinian youths disrupt joint Palestine-Israel Conference on 25th anniversary of Oslo Accords
Hit-and-run that killed Israeli woman near Havat Gilad deemed accident
Israeli start-up ensures privacy in growing world of facial recognition
U.S. Jewish activist detained at airport over previous West Bank visits
A unique job fair in Tel Aviv
Report: Former IDF chief Benny Gantz to form his own party
Dermer ‘confident’ Trump peace plan will incorporate Arab states
Friedman: No quid pro quo for US embassy move to Jerusalem
Israeli Arab leaders: Police part of crime problem in Arab society
Bennett condemns Joint List MKs for support of Corbyn
Sabzi in suburbia
Holy Moses
Surprising Spuntini
The absolute best
Admiring Pakistani-Muslim tennis player Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi
Israel suffers 1-0 defeat to Albania in Nations League opener
Israel kicks off Nations League in Albania
Plenty of action for Israel teams in both basketball and soccer
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Suicide prevention
Netanyahu should be calling Assad
The forgotten Palestinian refugees
We must remove all barriers to honest discussion of the Holocaust
Turkey boosts arms to Syrian rebels as Idlib attack looms, groups say
U.N.: Assad regime guilty of more chemical weapons attacks this year
Iran releases new data on nuclear program
Head of Iranian Nuclear Program: Consequences to Israel will be severe
Iran ordered to pay $104.7 mln over 1996 U.S. truck bomb attack
Ex-deputy IDF chief: It's wishful thinking that Iran regime will fall
Swedish court nixes deportation of Palestinian to Israel 'for his safety'
Stephen Miller's former rabbi slams White House adviser in sermon
Database helps Jewish families obtain properties' restitution in Poland
NY Democrats accuse Nixon of BDS support and silence on antisemitism
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Eric Trump makes ‘shekels’ jibe at Bob Woodward
Antisemitism definition sparks backlash on U.S. Left
Rahm Emanuel will leave a city divided about his legacy as mayor
Watergate's Woodward says 'Times' Trump op-ed not up to his standards
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Ahed Tamimi released from prison
This week in 60 seconds: Israel evacuates Syrian White Helmets
This week in 60 seconds: Knesset passes controversial Jewish nation-state bill
This week in 60 seconds: Israel retaliates after Syrian aircraft enters airspace
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE MESSAGE OF THE SHOFAR
‘NOT AT RISK Education as a Work of Heart’
New Year in the Pacific, 1945
INTEGRATING ARABS INTO ISRAEL’S HI-TECH SECTOR
A leap of faith to start over
Hassidic diamonds in Tel Aviv
Praying without words
When a lifetime of lies unravels
Jewish ritual revisited
New guy in the race for ‘Al-Quds’
When women tell the truth about mikveh
Just the Facts: Pumping Gas
סְתָיו
שַלְוָוה
אִילוּ צִיפּוֹרִים
צֵל עֵץ תָמָר
Pope arrives in transformed Ireland as abuse crises rage
Protecting the persecuted
A Safe Green Schoolyard for Gaza Border Children to Play
Jerusalem Peace Forest bat mitzva bridges generations
Life-Saving Trees Burnt by Incendiary Kites
KKL-JNF Firefighters Rest and Assess as the Border Quietens
X Qabala International Music Festival is the reflection of coexistence
Why the Birthright Protests are Ridiculous
Congrats, Dear Khan!
Israeli-Jews, Israeli-Druze and the Nation-State Basic Law
Cohen warns that the loss of interest by foreign builders and a sharp decline in overall construction will put Israel at risk of suffering a recession in the real estate industry.
By SARAH LEVI
By ASSI VENIG
'The philosophy of design and luxury is a story of culture, a story that you can tell.'
By MAX SCHINDLER
The real estate industry is dynamic and constantly undergoing change.
By DAVID LAZAR