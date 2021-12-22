The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah recovers from COVID-19 slump in 2021, new record of US olim

A total of 27,057 Jewish immigrants became Israeli citizens in 2021, compared to 21,120 in 2020 and 35651 in 2019 -- the last year of immigration before the coronavirus pandemic.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 15:16
NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America receive a shofar’s welcome upon arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport on a special ‘aliyah flight’ on behalf of Nefesh B’Nefesh. (photo credit: FLASH90)
NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America receive a shofar’s welcome upon arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport on a special ‘aliyah flight’ on behalf of Nefesh B’Nefesh.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Jewish immigration to Israel increased by 30% in 2021 from the previous year, breaking records for immigration from the United States – despite COVID-19 travel restrictions – the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency and Nefesh b’Nefesh announced in a press conference on Wednesday.
Four thousand Americans made aliyah with Nefesh b'Nefesh, which was also the second most popular point of origin for new immigrants. Russia was the most popular origin point, with France, Ukraine and Ethiopia following the US.
Four thousand Americans made aliyah with Nefesh b'Nefesh, which was also the second most popular point of origin for new immigrants. Russia was the most popular origin point, with France, Ukraine and Ethiopia following the US.
Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata presented the statistics along with representatives from Nefesh b’Nefesh and the Jewish Agency at the Aliyah and Integration Ministry building in Jerusalem.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2019, Israel has implemented strict regulations restricting travel to and from countries designated as regions with high infection risk. 
The pandemic restrictions have at times prevented the non-citizen families of many olim from entering the country, to the frustration of those celebrating births, weddings, and other family events.


