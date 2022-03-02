The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

Russia-Ukraine war: Thousands of Russian Jews interested in aliyah

All together, approximately 3,500 Russian Jews have asked to begin their aliyah process.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 2, 2022 16:00

Updated: MARCH 2, 2022 16:03
The last aliyah flight of 2021 will land in Israel on Friday. (photo credit: YOSSI ZEIGLER)
The last aliyah flight of 2021 will land in Israel on Friday.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZEIGLER)

WARSAW – There has been a dramatic spike in interest for aliyah among Russian Jews, in addition to thousands of Ukrainian Jews who have already started the process of immigration to Israel.

Sources revealed Wednesday to The Jerusalem Post that Jews in Russia are interested in immigration to Israel – even though they aren't under attack in the current war in Ukraine. According to official sources, approximately 500 Russian Jews have approached Israeli representatives in Russia every day in order to begin their aliyah process. All together, approximately 3,500 Russian Jews have asked to begin their aliyah process.

In addition, according to officials in the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, 10,000 Ukrainian Jews have shown interest in the process and 3,700 have begun the process since the outbreak of the war.

Already, 522 Ukrainian Jews have received approval for aliyah and will begin to board airplanes to Israel.

At the moment, there are about 5,000 potential immigrants from Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The estimates are for 10,000 immigrants within a few weeks.



Tags aliyah Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Jews in Ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
3

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
4

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.
5

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by