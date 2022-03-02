Russia-Ukraine war: Thousands of Russian Jews interested in aliyah

WARSAW – There has been a dramatic spike in interest for aliyah among Russian Jews, in addition to thousands of Ukrainian Jews who have already started the process of immigration to Israel.

Sources revealed Wednesday to The Jerusalem Post that Jews in Russia are interested in immigration to Israel – even though they aren't under attack in the current war in Ukraine. According to official sources, approximately 500 Russian Jews have approached Israeli representatives in Russia every day in order to begin their aliyah process. All together, approximately 3,500 Russian Jews have asked to begin their aliyah process.

In addition, according to officials in the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, 10,000 Ukrainian Jews have shown interest in the process and 3,700 have begun the process since the outbreak of the war.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Already, 522 Ukrainian Jews have received approval for aliyah and will begin to board airplanes to Israel.

At the moment, there are about 5,000 potential immigrants from Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The estimates are for 10,000 immigrants within a few weeks.