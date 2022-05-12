The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Nefesh B’Nefesh to host annual online - ‘Mega’ Aliyah event Sunday May 15

Nefesh B’Nefesh to provide an all-encompassing slate of resources for prospective Olim across North America.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 12, 2022 20:18

Updated: MAY 12, 2022 20:21
Prospective Olim attend in-person Mega Aliyah Event in 2018 (photo credit: NIR ARIELI)
Prospective Olim attend in-person Mega Aliyah Event in 2018
(photo credit: NIR ARIELI)

Aliyah planning, employment opportunities, navigating the healthcare system, and buying a home in Israel are just a few of the many topics that will be discussed at Nefesh B’Nefesh’s 2022 Virtual Mega Aliyah Event & Innovation.IL Job Fair on Sunday, May 15. 

Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL) and the Jewish National Fund-USA, will be hosting the annual event online to encompass a variety of Aliyah topics for prospective Olim from over 37 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces across North America, as well as from a dozen countries around the world. 

The event will also feature an Innovation Job Fair to provide the chance to hear directly from companies and leaders in the Israeli high-tech industry about job opportunities and training programs. Representatives from top high-tech companies, including Microsoft, Intel, and Monday.com, will be leading sessions and will be available to speak with attendees. 

“When considering Aliyah, Olim are seeking real answers and insights into what their lives will look like once they arrive in Israel and answers on how to overcome the social, economic, bureaucratic, and logistical challenges that arise during the process,” said Sarah Kantor, Nefesh B’Nefesh Director of Aliyah Programming. “The Mega event is designed to address and eliminate many of these obstacles, and it is now accessible to countless more potential Olim because of its online presentation. Our support for Olim in every circumstance, in-person or virtual, is unwavering.”

 The Mega Aliyah Event is open to the public, regardless of age, residence, and level of Aliyah interest (including those intending to make Aliyah in the near future as well as those in the early-planning stages).

For more information and to register for the online event, please go to >> www.nbn.org.il/mega.



