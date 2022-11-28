2022 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize given to 8 Anglo olim

Nefesh B’Nefesh held its annual Sylvan Adams Bonei Zion Prize honoring English-speaking olim – eight of whom received the prize – who have made a notable impact on Israeli society, at the Beit Ha’Am cultural center in Jerusalem on Monday evening. Five hundred people were in attendance, including Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founders Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, and Margaret Adams representing the Adams family, who are the prize benefactors.

The honorees included Rabbi Prof. David Golinkin, president of the Schechter Institutes, Inc. and president emeritus of the Schechter Institute of Jewish Studies, in education; Prof. Arthur I. Eidelman, founder of the Department of Neonatology at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, in science and medicine; Pamela and Aba Claman, co-founders of Thank Israeli Soldiers, in community & nonprofit; Prof. Morris Hartstein, founding director of Operation Ethiopia, in global impact; and Prof. Harry Ben Zion Brand, architect and founder of the Israeli Planners Association, in culture, art & sports.

The Young Leadership Prize was awarded to Asher Fredman, director for Israel at the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, and the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Naomi Tsur, Founder & Chair of the Jerusalem Green Fund and the Israel Urban Forum, for her work in promoting sustainability in Israel and throughout the world.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, received a special recognition award for her efforts and support of the entire olim community during her tenure as minister and throughout her public life to date.

Sylvan Adams Nefesh B'Nefesh Bonei Zion award winners, with NBN co-founders Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Margaret Adams. (credit: YONIT SCHILLER)

Extraordinary individuals who are leaders in their communities

Sylvan Adams, a longtime benefactor of the Bonei Zion Prize, expressed his admiration for the Bonei Zion recipients. “These extraordinary individuals serve as leaders in their local communities, in the State of Israel, and in the worldwide Jewish community. The contributions they have made in their respective fields are truly inspiring, and it is my honor to give them the recognition they deserve. I am confident that current and future olim will continue making a positive impact on the Jewish state and the world.”

“These extraordinary individuals serve as leaders in their local communities, in the State of Israel, and in the worldwide Jewish community. The contributions they have made in their respective fields are truly inspiring, and it is my honor to give them the recognition they deserve. I am confident that current and future olim will continue making a positive impact on the Jewish state and the world.” Sylvan Adams

Tony Gelbart, co-founder and chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh, said, “The Bonei Zion recipients, and all of our olim, are perfect examples of how the Zionist dream is thriving. These inspiring individuals serve as an excellent source of motivation to continue our work in facilitating Aliyah, advocating for olim, educating Jewish people around the world, and celebrating the incredible successes that the olim are continuing to achieve.”