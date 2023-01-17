The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

MK Sofer solves Ulpan crisis with NIS 20m. investment

According to the Ministry, over 73,000 new olim immigrated to Israel in 2022 and about 24,000 new immigrants studied in government Ulpanim.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 16:13
PERFECTING HEBREW at an ulpan. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
PERFECTING HEBREW at an ulpan.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer will invest NIS 20 million in urgent funds, in order to boost Hebrew learning for new olim (immigrants to Israel), according to a report by Israel Hayom.

According to the report, “the funds will be allocated to private language-learning schools, which are not normally subsidized by the state, to help tackle the dire shortage of Hebrew teachers.”

Sofer updated on Tuesday that he has allocated an additional NIS 20 million in order to create thousands of vouchers for learning Hebrew in the private Ulpanim (government-funded Hebrew classes) of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry.

Immigration rates 2022-2023

According to the Ministry, over 73,000 new olim immigrated to Israel in 2022 and about 24,000 new immigrants studied in government Ulpanim. Since 2022 was a record-breaking year in terms of the number of olim, about 3,500 immigrants have been waiting to start their Hebrew studies, since there is no space for new students. In addition, about 6,000 olim are studying Hebrew while using these vouchers in private Ulpanim that have been recognized by the ministry - two times more than the number of students who have been studying Hebrew in private Ulpanim in previous years.

An Ulpan in Dimona, 1955. (credit: MOSHE PRIDAN/GPO) An Ulpan in Dimona, 1955. (credit: MOSHE PRIDAN/GPO)

"I am happy that we have found a budgetary solution to finance the vouchers for thousands of new olim who immigrated to Israel this year," Sofer said in an official statement. “I understood the Ulpanim crisis immediately when I took office, and happily we’ve achieved a quick solution for this issue.” Sofer said that “these vouchers will help thousands of immigrants to learn Hebrew and to make it easier for them to integrate into the Israeli job market.”

According to Israel Hayom, a recent report by the Knesset Research and Information Center, showed that Israel is short of 88 educators, which has led to a 6-month waiting list of 3,600 new immigrants looking to be accepted to Ulpanim.



Tags aliyah Hebrew education immigrants in israel integration immigration
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by