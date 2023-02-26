The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah minister: Decreased US, France immigration urges us to invest

Ofir Sofer is “expected to allocate budgets for programs intended to integrate new immigrants into the employment market.”

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 16:05
ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION Minister Ofir Sofer: There is an assumption that olim from financially established countries don't need any support or assistance. That isn't true.
ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION Minister Ofir Sofer: There is an assumption that olim from financially established countries don’t need any support or assistance. That isn’t true.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionist Party) announced Sunday that the ministry’s budget has been expanded by approximately NIS 250m., which he intends to invest in promoting aliyah from North America and France.

“Sofer is interested in the aliyah of [entire] communities to facilitate their absorption in Israel,” a press release stated. Sofer is “expected to allocate budgets for programs intended to integrate new immigrants into the employment market.”

In addition, Sofer revealed that he has obtained a substantial addition of about 70 new employees for the ministry, “which will help the ministry assign workers to programs for immigrants and enlarge the absorption centers throughout the country.”

Sofer also wants to broaden the number of programs and assistance to olim in the areas of employment, licensing of certain professions in Israel and also to expand the programs for learning Hebrew. “These programs are expected to receive a significant boost, and in addition, the minister who has already added 3,000 vouchers for learning Hebrew this year is expected to work to expand them,” the statement reads.

Boosting aliyah from the US and France

In early February, Sofer told The Jerusalem Post that he wants to “put all of my efforts into the absorption of more immigrants from the Western countries, mainly the US and France.”

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer meets with a delegation of Orthodox rabbis from North America. (credit: COURTESY OF ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY) Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer meets with a delegation of Orthodox rabbis from North America. (credit: COURTESY OF ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY)

The RZP demanded a NIS 350m. budget for the ministry, dedicated to aliyah from these communities. Sofer indeed succeeded in receiving a budget increase, but it is substantially lower than agreed upon in the coalition agreements.

This will encourage Jewish immigration from the US and France, he charged.

“In the past year, there has been a significant decrease of dozens of percent in the number of immigrants from France and the US. Data from the Jewish Agency indicates this continuing trend and it requires us to have high-quality absorption programs as well as programs to encourage aliyah from these countries.”

Ofir Sofer

"In the past year, there has been a significant decrease of dozens of percent in the number of immigrants from France and the US," Sofer said. "Data from the Jewish Agency indicates this continuing trend and it requires us to have high-quality absorption programs as well as programs to encourage aliyah from these countries."

He added that “in order to facilitate the absorption and integration of immigrants in Israel and encourage Jews to immigrate to Israel, a great effort must be invested to integrate the [existing] immigrants into the employment market by acknowledging their degrees and diplomas, along with investing in learning the language,” Sofer added.

He said that he’s “happy,” that he was able to reach a significant budget addition since the treasury officials “understood the great importance of helping immigrants and despite the budgetary difficulty.

He further added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the importance of it during the cabinet meetings last week.

In addition, Sofer praised the chairman of his party and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for his support and noted that [Smotrich] sees “great importance in the aliyah of many Jews from France and the US.”



Tags aliyah American Jewry france jews immigrants in israel israeli politics immigration
