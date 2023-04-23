The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish National Fund-USA philanthropists celebrate ‘Israel@75’

According to the organization, the “one-of-a-kind-trip” will include a signature concert and music festival in Beersheba and more

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 23, 2023 19:25

Updated: APRIL 23, 2023 19:40
Israel: A place where history comes alive at every turn (photo credit: JNF-USA)
Israel: A place where history comes alive at every turn
(photo credit: JNF-USA)

Over 300 supporters of Jewish National Fund-USA began their weeklong mission to Israel on Sunday in Jerusalem as part of the organization’s “Israel@75” celebrations. Participants will visit iconic sites such as the Western Wall and Yad Vashem, while also witnessing the impact of their philanthropic investments that have created schools, parks, playgrounds, medical centers, fire and rescue stations and more throughout the Negev and Galilee.

“Over the coming days, we will experience Israel like never before as we immerse ourselves in 4,000 years of Jewish history,” said Jewish National Fund-USA president and Israel@75 Mission co-chair Dr. Sol Lizerbram. “We will see breathtaking natural wonders; taste exquisite culinary delights; take in the sights and sounds of bustling cities; and reflect on our homeland’s heritage from the ancient and modern eras.”

According to the organization, the “one-of-a-kind-trip” will include a signature concert and music festival in Beersheba, an exclusive Remembrance Day commemoration at Ammunition Hill, visits to ancient landmarks, excursions to the Negev communities of Mitzpe Ramon and the Arava, touring the Mahaneh Yehuda market and the Old City of Jerusalem, relaxing at JNF-USA’s breathtaking Beersheba River Park and dining under the stars.

Israel@75 Mission co-chair, Michelle Bernstein, added, “We have come together to celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday, yet this is also a celebration of Zionism, Jewish unity and the unbreakable connection between the Diaspora and Israel. It’s incredible to see what we have achieved over the past 75 years, and as the largest provider of Zionist education in the US, the young leaders that we are creating today will take our Zionist movement to new heights over the next 75 years and beyond.”

Participants on Jewish National Fund-USA’s Israel@75 tour will experience the country’s beauty and diversity (credit: JNF-USA) Participants on Jewish National Fund-USA’s Israel@75 tour will experience the country’s beauty and diversity (credit: JNF-USA)

Having recently achieved its “One Billion Dollar Fundraising Campaign for the Next Decade,” Jewish National Fund-USA will leverage its momentum and announce a bold new philanthropic vision in support of the land and people of Israel at the organization’s Global Conference for Israel in Denver, Colorado (November 30–December 3, 2023).

For more information, visit jnf.org/global. 



Tags Israel United States remembrance day Jewish National Fund
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
4

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
5

This is Russian President Vladimir Putin's secret palace and mistress

Exterior of "Putin's Palace," circa 2010.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by