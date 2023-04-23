Jewish National Fund-USA philanthropists celebrate ‘Israel@75’

Over 300 supporters of Jewish National Fund-USA began their weeklong mission to Israel on Sunday in Jerusalem as part of the organization’s “Israel@75” celebrations. Participants will visit iconic sites such as the Western Wall and Yad Vashem, while also witnessing the impact of their philanthropic investments that have created schools, parks, playgrounds, medical centers, fire and rescue stations and more throughout the Negev and Galilee.

“Over the coming days, we will experience Israel like never before as we immerse ourselves in 4,000 years of Jewish history,” said Jewish National Fund-USA president and Israel@75 Mission co-chair Dr. Sol Lizerbram. “We will see breathtaking natural wonders; taste exquisite culinary delights; take in the sights and sounds of bustling cities; and reflect on our homeland’s heritage from the ancient and modern eras.”

According to the organization, the “one-of-a-kind-trip” will include a signature concert and music festival in Beersheba, an exclusive Remembrance Day commemoration at Ammunition Hill, visits to ancient landmarks, excursions to the Negev communities of Mitzpe Ramon and the Arava, touring the Mahaneh Yehuda market and the Old City of Jerusalem, relaxing at JNF-USA’s breathtaking Beersheba River Park and dining under the stars.

Israel@75 Mission co-chair, Michelle Bernstein, added, “We have come together to celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday, yet this is also a celebration of Zionism, Jewish unity and the unbreakable connection between the Diaspora and Israel. It’s incredible to see what we have achieved over the past 75 years, and as the largest provider of Zionist education in the US, the young leaders that we are creating today will take our Zionist movement to new heights over the next 75 years and beyond.”

Participants on Jewish National Fund-USA’s Israel@75 tour will experience the country’s beauty and diversity (credit: JNF-USA)

Having recently achieved its “One Billion Dollar Fundraising Campaign for the Next Decade,” Jewish National Fund-USA will leverage its momentum and announce a bold new philanthropic vision in support of the land and people of Israel at the organization’s Global Conference for Israel in Denver, Colorado (November 30–December 3, 2023).

For more information, visit jnf.org/global.