Hundreds of new olim arrive in Israel since October 7

Hundreds of new olim (immigrants) arrived in Israel between October 7 and the end of 2023, the non-profit organization, Nefesh B’Nefesh stated on Sunday.

Nefesh B’Nefesh assists Jews who wish to make Aliyah (immigrate to Israel) through the immigration process. It also offers various forms of assistance for recent immigrants.

Since October 7, Nefesh B’Nefesh, along with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, recorded 720 new olim. Over a quarter of this number, 200 immigrants, arrived in Israel in the last week of 2023.

Additionally, in the last quarter of the year, 4,175 requests to open Aliyah files were submitted by individuals and families who wished to make aliyah to Israel. This is double the figure of the final quarter of 2022.

Further, a large number of the new Aliyah files were for people wishing to make Aliyah from North America, rather than from within Israel as part of the "Guided Aliyah" process. Specifically, immigration from North America increased 142% from 2022.

3,020 new olim in Israel in 2023

In total, Nefesh B’Nefesh recorded 3,020 new olim throughout 2023 from North America. Among those who immigrated with the assistance of Nefesh B’Nefesh were 545 families, 616 children, 958 single men and women, and 432 retirees.

"Our Olim never cease to amaze us as they prove their commitment to fulfilling the Zionist dream of making Israel their home," Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B'Nefesh, Tony Gelbart said. "These individuals have not only remained steadfast in their desire to make Aliyah despite the war and escalating regional tensions but have felt an even stronger impetus to do so out of a profound sense of connection and solidarity with the Jewish people and our homeland."

The olim, who predominantly made their homes in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Beit Shemesh, Netanya, and Ra’anana, mostly made aliyah from New York, New Jersey, California, Florida, Maryland, and Ontario, Nefesh B’Nefesh said.

Also, while the 2023 olim came with a variety of professional backgrounds, a disproportionate number have medical backgrounds. This past year, 65 doctors and 28 nurses from North America moved to Israel.

"Aliyah in these times is another expression of the partnership of world Jewry in building, and now in rebuilding, the State of Israel,” said Chairman of The Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog. “I embrace each and every one of the Olim who are building their lives in Israel these days and call on all of Israel to receive them with love and open arms.”

Additionally, among the 2023 olim were 231 young people who will serve as lone soldiers in the IDF as part of the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program. There were also 35 young women who will be lone national service volunteers with the “Ori” Program.