Jewish orgs to Smotrich: Please don’t close down Diaspora Ministry

A number of prominent Jewish organizations have sent a letter to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) urging him to keep the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry from closing down, as has been recommended by the officials of his ministry.

The Jerusalem Post has learned that a group of prominent Jewish American organizations have reached out to Smotrich, and urged him to ignore the recommendations. The organizations asked not to be mentioned in the media and wouldn’t speak publicly about this initiative.

In October, Finance Ministry clerks recommended the closure of several ministries, including the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, as reported by Hebrew economic media.

This move is part of a broader plan proposed by the Finance Ministry to reallocate funds amid ongoing military engagements.

Both representatives of Smotrich and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli told the Post a month ago that there is no immediate threat to the ministry.

Strengthening Israel and the diaspora

The Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, known for its crucial role in maintaining and strengthening the connections between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, is among the six ministries earmarked for closure.

Proposed by the clerks is the closure of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, along with five additional ministries: Jerusalem Affairs, Heritage, Settlement and National Missions, Regional Cooperation, and Social Equality.

Jews in the Diaspora have raised billions of dollars since the October 7 massacre in Israel.

The Jewish Federations of North America’s drive to provide emergency relief has reached $638 million during the last week, $175 million of which has already been allocated to the most pressing needs on the ground.

Sources close to Smotrich told the Post that these suggestions haven’t yet been submitted to the minister and therefore they cannot comment on this issue.

Sources on other Jewish organizations in the Diaspora, from all three religious streams, as well as from both side of the political aisle, have shared privately with the Post, that they will fight this decision is made, since the connection between Israel and the Diaspora are crucial, in the midst of the war and surge of antisemitism.

During the war, the ministry has been investing NIS tens-of-millions in hasbara content, in combating antisemitism online and physically in Jewish communities across the globe, as well as facilitating delegations to many countries, with families of Israeli hostages.