Building Bridges: MASA's international educators impacting Israeli youth

As a young child in Florien, Louisiana, Candice Richardson never imagined that come 2024 she would find herself being part of a nation's turning point. Raised on a small farm, Candice's early life was marked by a deep fascination with Judaism, despite her Catholic upbringing in a predominantly non-Jewish area. Her curiosity was sparked by Jewish culture depicted in popular sitcoms like "Seinfeld" and "The Nanny," and her parents supported her interest. By the age of 12, Candice had declared herself Jewish and immersed herself in the faith as much as her rural surroundings would allow. Now, after she took part in the Masa Israel Teaching Fellows program, and taught English in Netanya, Israel, bringing her unique background and passion to her students. Her story is but one of many in the Masa Israel Journey, established by The Jewish Agency and the Israeli Government, which has brought over 200,000 young adults from around the world to Israel for immersive educational experiences since its founding in 2004.

The Masa Israel Teaching Fellows (MITF) program is a unique 10-month teaching fellowship, spearheaded by Masa in partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Education, which stands out as a beacon of face-to-face cultural exchange and educational empowerment. The program invites hundreds of native English speakers annually from diverse corners of the globe, including the United States, England, Australia, South Africa, and Canada, to immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of Israeli life.

These young fellows, holding college degrees, and in some cases, teaching certifications, bring with them not just fluency in English, ensuring a high standard of education for their Israeli students, but also meaningful relationships with their students, school staff, and neighbors. This deep integration allows them to gain an insider's perspective on Israeli society, while also installing in their young students a positive change that extends far beyond the borders of the classroom.

The stories shared by these fellows shed light on the profound connections and transformative experiences that define the Masa Israel Teaching Fellows program. "It changes your life," says Richardson "This has been the craziest, most awesome year of my life. And I think it would be the same for anybody else who did it, and really gave their all to it." Candice, which had somewhat of a rough start to her journey seeing that her conversion had to be put on hold for a few years, was not deterred by the logistical challenges. She continued to study and engage with Jewish traditions until she completed her conversion in 2021, even becoming the sole caretaker of the oldest Jewish cemetery in Louisiana, restoring it from disrepair and connecting her deeply with her heritage. Following her Rabbi's advice, and despite her initial hesitation Candice went on Birthright – and felt the connection immediately. "On the last day of my birthright trip," she recalls "I signed up for MITF, because I knew I had to be back and for a prolonged amount of time." She noted that one of the main reasons for joining was that incredible added value that the fellowship holds in teaching and living in a community that would normally not be seeing or engaged within what she refers to as "the Birthright bubble." "I didn't even put Tel Aviv in my top three," she laughs, referring to the place the fellows choose to teach in.

'The MASA Israel Teaching Fellows program ‘changes your life'

Spread across approximately 100 schools from the northern town of Beit She'an to the southern city of Beer Sheva, and from the bustling streets of Jerusalem to the serene shores of Netanya, the fellows play a crucial role in enhancing English language skills among Israeli youth. Stationed in Netanya, Candice shared how during a normal school day she would work with set groups of students, each with different goals. "It's great getting to know them, "she added "I have rotations of students at different levels, and we do various activities depending on their skill set."

Max Kopla from New Jersey was also one of MITF's fellows, teaching both in South Tel Aviv and in Beit She'an. Max, who studies Middle Eastern studies in college, joined the MITF program wanting to explore his Jewish roots and experience his connection to Israel better. During his tenure in Beit She'an, Max, like Candice, would work with students in small groups outside the main classroom. He explained that some students struggle with basics like the English alphabet, while others are ahead and not challenged by the regular lessons. This tailored approach allowed him to address the diverse needs of his students, making the experience incredibly rewarding. Living and teaching in both the geographical and social periphery, the fellows become an integral part of their local communities. Max, by the end of his stay, had already formed a profound connection with his hosting community. Everything in me said I needed to stay. That was the moment that I knew that I was really a part of this country." (Credit: Courtesy Candice Richardson)

As valuable as those hours in class are, the program is much more than just an educational initiative. "I really felt connected to the school and the teachers there," he shared "And they really did a lot to help me. When I left, they really showed their appreciation." Both he and Candice spoke vividly about the warm embrace they got from their respective community, detailing not only invitations to Shabbat diners, but also help in their day-to-day lives. "I didn't have sheets for my bed," Max fondly recalled "So [his host family] gave me sheets. They provided the little things."

Candice also notes that after the school day is over, the fellows "are living like an Israeli for the day." She mentioned not only becoming familiar with local hangout spots, but also taking trips all over the country on the weekends, usually to places that would otherwise go unnoticed. Candice adds that their free time was also an incredible chance to get acquainted with their community.

These bonds had become pivotal in current times and seemed to have grown even more after the horrific October 7 massacre. Candice shared that this tragedy and what followed it had cemented her will to stay. She refused her parents' offer to go back to the States citing that "everything me said I needed to stay. Like I was supposed to be here." Like so many others in the weeks after, Candice volunteered, teaching and playing with displaced children from the South, and even babysitting for families in need. "That was the moment that I knew that I was really a part of this country, and a moving part of keeping everything together," Candice says, sharing that this was the moment when she decided to officially make Aliyah.

Also planning his Aliyah, Max found himself stuck in the US having arrived there a mere day before the war started. However, he has some encouraging words for those who are considering joining the MITF, even during this difficult time. "If you want to be in Israel in general for a longer period of time, this is the program," he says "the teaching is not easy. But you won't just have the experience of Israel, you will gain something that will help you for the rest of your life."

Candice echoes this sentiment. "Even in normal times, it's incredibly intimidating," she ponders "But after experiencing it, being here for everything I've been here there's nothing more rewarding than getting to give back to these communities that you normally never would have been a part of. To build these bonds and these connections with people that you never would have crossed paths with. It changed my life."

"Masa Israel Teaching Fellows is one of our flagship programs" said Yael Sahar Rubinstein, acting CEO of Masa Israel Journey. "We thrive to offer our fellows an immersive experience and to allow them to connect to Israel and their Jewish identity in an authentic way. During MITF, Fellows not only forge deep connections, but they are able to give back to Israeli society in the field of education. Now more than ever, the contribution of this most impactful Masa program echoes for years even after the program ends." In a post-October 7 world, the Masa Israel Teaching Fellows program gains an added significance, fostering resilience and hope. By connecting the international Jewish community with Israelis from all walks of life, the program builds bridges of understanding and support, crucial for navigating these challenging times and creating a brighter, more unified future.