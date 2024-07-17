Israel offers substantial grants to attract immigrant doctors to Gaza border region

The Israeli government has announced a new initiative offering immigrant doctors up to $82,000 in grants to work in the Gaza border region, now known as the Tekuma area, to address healthcare shortages and encourage resettlement.

The program, unveiled on Wednesday, is a joint effort by Israel's Tekuma (“Rebirth”) Administration, Aliyah and Integration Ministry, and Health Ministry. According to a statement, it aims to bolster medical services in an area that has faced significant challenges since the October 2023 conflict.

Under the new scheme, qualified immigrant physicians specializing in family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, or psychiatry can receive annual grants of about $27,000 for three years, totaling approximately $82,000. To be eligible, doctors must commit to working at least 60% of a full-time position in public clinics within the Tekuma region.

"This program is a game-changer for the rehabilitation of the area," said Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer. "We're not just improving healthcare; we're rebuilding communities."

Why is Israel pushing for more doctors to make Aliyah?

The initiative came as part of a broader strategy to attract Jewish professionals to Israel. Recent months have seen doctor recruitment fairs held in New York, Paris, and Buenos Aires, reflecting the government's aggressive approach to addressing the country's medical staff shortages, particularly in peripheral areas.

Health Minister Uriel Busso emphasized the program's significance: "This initiative achieves multiple goals – it helps close the healthcare gap between central and peripheral regions, increases our medical workforce, and contributes to the Zionist vision of developing all parts of our country."

The grants, while substantial, come with strict conditions. Eligible doctors must be recent immigrants to Israel and commit to starting work in the region by November 1, 2024. The initiative is part of a five-year strategic plan to rehabilitate the Tekuma region, which has struggled to attract and retain residents due to security concerns and underdeveloped infrastructure.