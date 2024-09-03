Nearly 30,000 made aliyah since war broke out, interest in aliyah spiking abroad

The olim are coming, the olim are coming!

Since October 7, even though the Israel-Hamas war has not loosened its death choke on the country, over 29,000 olim (new immigrants) have arrived in Israel from various countries, most of all Western countries, according to new data released by the Immigration and Absorption Ministry last week.

Immigration and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer (RZP) said the “growing desire to make aliyah right now may lead to tens of thousands of olim in the coming years.”

Indeed, according to the data released by the ministry and the Jewish Agency, thousands of the olim who arrived throughout the war came during the summer months, including young families with children and young olim.

A special report by the Jewish Agency's Global Aliyah Center, which is operated in collaboration with the Immigration and Absorption Ministry, revealed that the number of people interested in aliyah who opened aliyah cases with the ministry and agency since October 7 reached over 30,000.

New immigrants prepare to travel to Israel as they make Aliyah. (credit: Chen Schimmel/The Jerusalem Post)

The data shows that since October 7, there has been a significant increase in interest in making aliyah from Western countries. This is reflected in a jump in the opening of aliyah cases since then and until now in contrast to the same time last year.

For example, there was an increase of about 355% in the opening of aliyah cases from France, with more than 5,500 aliyah cases opened since the outbreak of the war, compared to about 1,200 in the corresponding period last year.

More than 6,000 people from the US opened aliyah cases in that timespan: a 62% increase compared to the same period last year.

Canada also recorded an 87% spike in the number of people opening aliyah cases, with more than 800 Jews expressing their desire to immigrate to Israel. In the UK, a similar number of immigration cases were opened in recent months, with an increase of 63%. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Over the past few months, thousands of people have participated in the immigration fairs that the Jewish Agency held around the world in collaboration with the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption and the Ofek Israeli organization, and this includes young families, doctors, and more.

Is Israel ready to absorb thousands of olim?

“Many Jews decided to make aliyah during a trying war in order to strengthen the State of Israel, express solidarity, and take part in the Zionist story,” Sofer said. “I congratulate the new olim who arrived, thank them for the important decision they made, and call on Jews from all over the world: join and immigrate right now.”

He explained that throughout the past year, the Aliyah and Absorption Ministry announced various special programs and benefits for olim, “such as reduced purchase tax for the purchase of an apartment, extensive rent assistance in the Negev and Galilee, dedicated programs in academia, significant grants for doctors making aliyah, and an immigrant support system.”

Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog said he sees this spike in aliyah as a symbol of hope.

“The exciting data on immigrants…to Israel reflect their great commitment and love for the State of Israel,” he said. “These fill the heart and strengthen us in these difficult days. The presence of the olim alongside the State of Israel symbolizes hope.”

World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel sees aliyah as the “fulfillment of the vision of generations before.”

He said, “Even after the October 7 massacre and the continued war for our security, we are witnessing an exciting influx of about 25,000 new immigrants to our country. This is a strong message of determination, faith, and deep love for the Land of Israel. This wave, along with the opening of many other immigration cases, shows the world that the Jewish people are determined to continue building their future here, in the land of their ancestors. We will continue to absorb, build, and strengthen together, even in the most difficult times.”

The data was released before an international real estate media conference held last week in Tel Aviv focused on examining the construction industry’s capabilities, specifically surrounding the absorption of olim.