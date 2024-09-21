Naomi Oren: A journey from Siberia to Israel

It is a miracle that Naomi Oren was born. Her parents wanted one son, and when her older brother was born, they were done with having children. When Naomi’s mother found out she was pregnant with Naomi, she tried to abort, but it didn’t work.

“My parents made it clear that they didn’t want me,” says Naomi, 35, without rancor.

She grew up in a rural town in Siberia and laughs when she says that even people from Siberia never heard of it. Her parents worked for the army, and although she knew she was Jewish, the family didn’t celebrate any of the holidays.

“It was by pure chance that I began going to Jewish activities,” says Naomi.

Her mother was at a party, and people were making jokes about Jews. When her mother said that she was Jewish, a few other people said that they were too. They told her mother about Jewish Agency activities and conferences, and her mother began going and taking Naomi with her. A view shows a sign at the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow, Russia July 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

Moving to Israel

When Naomi was 14, she heard about Naale, a program for teens to go to high school in Israel without their parents and then make aliyah.

“I was ecstatic when I heard about this program,” recalls Naomi. “It was my chance to get away from a dead-end place and to start anew.” When asked what her parents thought about her leaving, she says that they were only too glad to see her go.

Naomi began her life in Israel at Kibbutz Gadot. She loved the people, the place, and her newfound freedom. Through the program, she was matched with an adoptive family from the kibbutz.

“They became my family,” she says. “Because of them, I am where I am today. They showed me what it meant to be part of a loving, caring home, and now my family is part of their family.

“I was at a crossroads when I came to Israel,” she continues. “I could have taken the path of delinquency or strived for a meaningful life. My kibbutz family made sure it was the latter.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

After graduating high school, Naomi did a year of National Service before going to the army. She volunteered with a group of religious and non-religious peers running activities for children and seniors. It was a very significant experience for her.

This was followed by her army service in the Air Force Canine Unit. “Again, it was by chance that I was placed in this unit, and it was the most amazing experience,” she says.

She rose to unit commander, and laughs when she remembers working on her Hebrew late at night to make sure that she didn’t make any mistakes when addressing her new recruits.

Naomi began studying practical engineering after her army service, as she wasn’t sure that she could succeed as an engineering major. She was an outstanding student, and that gave her the confidence to continue with her engineering major.

After improving her grades in math and physics, she was accepted to Braude College of Engineering in Karmiel, majoring in industrial engineering and management.

“By this time, I was living on my own and supporting myself,” says Naomi. “I wasn’t sure how I would afford to go to college, keep up my grades, and still manage to work.”

When she heard about a new program, TakeOff, run by the Atidim organization, to support new immigrants during college, she applied. “It was incredible,” she says. “Through this program, I received not only tuition but also a living stipend, tutoring, academic counseling, a laptop, and assistance getting a job in my field during my junior year.”

Naomi volunteered with new immigrants at the Karmiel Absorption Center during her freshman year as part of the program.

“Helping new olim during their first year in Israel felt like closing a circle for me,” says Naomi. “I told them my story, and said if I can do it, you can do it. I encouraged them to look at the opportunities in this country, and not just the challenges.”

She also felt that this was her way of giving back. “I received so much from this country, and every time I reach another stage in my life, I do something to give back. I am also active in the Atidim alumni association, mentoring students,” she says.

During her junior year, Atidim helped Naomi secure a student job in information systems at Super-Pharm, setting her on a strong upward career path. After a year there, she moved on to a consulting firm, and then worked for eight years at one of Israel’s leading defense companies.

“I had the most incredible opportunities at this company and was able to really grow and develop in my field,” she says.

As her career flourished, so did her personal life. Naomi met her husband during college, and they have been married for nine years. He also works at a leading defense company. They have two sons - five-year-old Lavi, and two-year-old Ivri.

“One of the first things I felt when I came to this country was the love for children. It is a beautiful thing to see, and I am so privileged to be raising my children here,” she says.

The family lives in Kiryat Ata and is now building a home in Kibbutz Afek. Naomi recently began working for the Nvidia software corporation, rated the world’s most valuable company in June 2024.

The current war has done nothing to diminish Naomi’s love for Israel. “If anything, it has made me more patriotic,” she says. “This is my home, and I am here for better and for worse.

“I have been given so much and come so far here,” she continues. “If you are ready to take, this country is more than ready to give.”■

NAOMI OREN: FROM SIBERIA TO KIBBUTZ GADOT, 2003