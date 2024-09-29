Even in the shadow of the war, 31,000 new immigrants arrived in Israel this year

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 31,000 people have immigrated to Israel from over 100 countries, according to data from the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and the Jewish Agency.

The data also indicated a notable increase in the opening of immigration files among interested individuals from Western countries.

Over the past, new immigrants have arrived in Israel from more than 100 countries. According to the data, the largest increase in immigration was recorded from Russia, with approximately 19,850 immigrants, followed by the United States and Canada, with over 3,340 immigrants assisted by Nefesh B'Nefesh.

Where else did they come from?

While Russia, the US, and Canada were leading countries of origin for new olim, individuals from almost every region made aliyah.

Over 1,820 people made aliyah from France, where Grande Synagogue of Paris Chief Rabbi Moshe Sebbag cast doubt on the future of Jewry in the country.

Some 980 individuals and families migrated from Ukraine - escaping the war with Russia and choosing instead to live in Israel, which is facing a multifrontal war against the 'Axis of Resistance.'

Some 795 Olim migrated from Belarus, 560 from the United Kingdom, 450 from Argentina, 310 from Georgia, and 280 from South Africa. Some of the new citizens of Israel also originated from Brazil, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Mexico, and Kazakhstan. French Jews arrive in Israel to make Aliyah. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

The data shows that close to a third of this year's immigrants (31%) are young people between the ages of 18-35.

One in five new citizens was between 0-17 years old (over 6,000 people) at the time of migration.Some 21% were aged 36-50, 13% were aged 51-60, 5% were aged 61-65, and 10% were over 65 (about 2,920 people). The data also shows that over half (52%) of the olim are women. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Which city absorbed the most immigrants?

The city that received the most immigrants this year is Netanya, where over 4,700 new immigrants decided to set up their new homes. This was followed by Tel Aviv, with approximately 4,480 new immigrants, and Haifa, where more than 3,870 immigrants were absorbed. Some 2,260 new Olim decided to start their lives in Jerusalem and 1880 in Bat Yam, while 1100 chose Ashdod.

There has been a noticeable jump in the opening of immigration cases to Israel from Western countries since the beginning of the war, the data revealed. France saw the sharpest rise in cases opened, with an increase of 352% compared to the previous year.

In Canada, there was a notable increase of 87% in files being opened, followed by Great Britain with an increase of 62%. The United States saw an increase of about 60% in opening immigration cases compared to the corresponding period last year.

In the past year, thousands of people around the world participated in aliyah fairs organized by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency, the World Zionist Organization, the Ofek Israeli organization, Nefesh Benefesh, and Keren Hayesod in collaboration with other aliyah organizations, and immigrant associations.

Ofir Sofer, the Aliyah and Integration Minister, said that since the beginning of the war, Israel has witnessed an exciting and unique wave of immigration, "Immigration is one of the cornerstones of Zionism; in the last year, tens of thousands of immigrants from all over the world have come to Israel, who chose to immigrate precisely at the most challenging moment."

"This is a strong expression of the relationship between Diaspora Jews and Israel. This immigration symbolizes the deep attachment of the Jewish people to their country, bringing with it hope and pride, and is a significant engine of growth for our society and economy."

Sofer also spoke about the efforts to ensure a proper absorption process for every immigrant, "We are working to encourage many more immigrants to come to Israel. This week, we held an extensive exercise intending to be prepared for a large wave of immigration. I hope we will continue to see increasing numbers, equaling many thousands of Diaspora Jews who decide to continue their lives in Israel."

The chairman of the Jewish Agency, Major General Doron Almog, said that immigrating to Israel brings "resilience and innovation in all areas of life; in security, science, medicine, economy, education, culture, sports and more. Aliyah brings hope. These days, immigrants are a symbol of the enduring spirit of the Jewish people. A spirit of devotion and love. A spirit we need more than ever. When they immigrate to Israel, especially during this period, they express unconditional love and give great impetus to construction and revival. I wish for another million immigrants in the coming years who will come to help build a new, stronger, and better Israel."