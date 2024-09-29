Joshua Hasten: The Indianapolis-born journalist, podcaster living in Israel

Joshua Hasten is the Middle East correspondent for the Jewish News Service (JNS) and co-hosts its weekly podcast, Jerusalem Minute. Additionally, he hosts the weekly radio program Israel Uncensored on The Land of Israel Radio Network.

A freelance journalist and public relations consultant, he specializes in PR for nonprofits. Until recently, he served as the international spokesperson for the Yesha Council and Gush Etzion.

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Joshua earned his BA in psychology from Yeshiva University in 1998 and a master’s degree in social work in 2001 from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. He currently lives with his family in Elazar.

As a passionate fan of the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, Joshua flew from Jerusalem to Miami in 2007 to cheer the Colts to victory in Super Bowl XLI (41). In his first interview with this newspaper, he told a Jerusalem Post reporter: “Despite the pouring rain, the Colts had the edge, and losing was not an option.”

The Magazine recently sat down to speak with him at a Jerusalem café. Joshua Hasten as a child child with Menachem Begin, who was ‘sandak’ at his brit. (credit: Courtesy Josh Hasten)

Let’s start with your ‘brit milah.’ I understand that Menachem Begin was the ‘sandak’ [the person who held you at your brit]. How did that come about?

As a Holocaust survivor in post-war Europe, my dad learned about Menachem Begin when he joined the Irgun [the Jewish underground paramilitary organization established in Israel during the British Mandate]. The two met in 1969, quickly bonded, and became close friends. So, it was only natural that my dad asked his dear friend to come to Indianapolis to be the sandak for his second son.

The year was 1976, a year before Begin became prime minister. When my family visited Israel, we’d first go to the Western Wall and then to the prime minister’s office. Menachem Begin was almost like a grandfather to me.

According to Nefesh B’Nefesh, there have been 56 olim from Indianapolis since 2002. Who or what inspired you to make aliyah?

My wife, Shuli, deserves the credit. When we started dating seriously, she made it clear: ‘If our relationship is going to the next level, I intend to make aliyah. You have to promise me that’s what we’ll do.’ I wanted the relationship to continue, so I agreed, though I had some hesitation.

We made a five-year plan. After living in Manhattan for two years, we moved back to Indianapolis for another two and a half. So, four and a half years into our plan, the four of us made aliyah – Shuli and I, our two-year-old, and our baby. Today, we are blessed with four children and grandchildren all living in Israel.

Other factors also played a role. My family is very Zionistic – my sister made aliyah before me. The Israeli teachers at my day school, my youth group, NCSY, and Camp Stone all had an influence. Plus, Shuli's parents, Israelis who lived in America for many years, moved back to Israel after their retirement.

Who or what got you thinking about journalism as a career path?

The book Eye on the Media by David Bar-Illan, executive editor of The Jerusalem Post from 1992-1996, had a huge influence on me.

After I graduated from Yeshiva University in 1998, I worked in ad sales for the International Jerusalem Post in Manhattan. I was terrible at it, so I spent my time reading the news. In The Jerusalem Post library, I found Bar-Illan’s book, which exposes media bias. I couldn’t put the book down, and I decided to do something about it.

The first letter I wrote to The New York Times was published the next day, and I started to consider a career in journalism.

JNS reported that the Absorption and Integration Ministry named Gush Etzion as a top destination for new immigrants in 2023. What are the advantages of living in Elazar, in the Gush?

First, its proximity to Jerusalem. My community of Elazar is only 16 km. away, and two new tunnels have eased the commute. While we loved living in Jerusalem, we feel a deeper attachment to the land, living in the Gush.

The weather is great, especially for someone who grew up in Indiana and enjoys cold winters. Overall, Gush Etzion is a great place for Anglos who want to be near other Anglos and stay close to Jerusalem.

Jamestown, Virginia, founded in 1607, was one of America’s original colonies – also known as ‘settlements.’ Yet when we hear about ‘Israeli settlements’ today, we sense a negative connotation. Are we being paranoid?

Not at all.

Unfortunately, the term ‘settlement’ today implies illegitimacy, and so our enemies try to delegitimize our connection to the Land of Israel.

According to its mission, the Yesha Council ‘was formed to promote Israeli communities in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley as the heart of the Bible Land and the birthplace of the Jewish people and its heritage.’ We call them ‘communities,’ not ‘settlements.’

Do you object when an interviewer refers to Judea and Samaria as the ‘West Bank’?

I don’t get angry, but I make a point of using the terms ‘Judea’ and ‘Samaria,’ which are biblical names. Abraham purchased the Cave of Machpelah in Judea for Sarah’s burial. Jews are from Judea. It’s that simple.

There’s been a lot of sad news lately. Can you share a story to make us smile?

In 2022, I joined a United Hatzalah mission that brought about 100 Ukrainian Jews to Israel. Since we couldn’t fly into Ukraine, we met the refugees in Moldova.

On board were about 20 Hatzalah volunteers, including doctors, medics, and even medical clowns, who remained in Moldova to offer their services. The plane also carried medical supplies, food, and toys. When we reentered Israeli airspace, there was thunderous applause.

Here’s another reason to smile: In January 2024, Shaare Zedek Medical Center set a record as the busiest month for births in its history – 1,926 babies were born.

We know you enjoy watching sports. Do you also like to play?

We’re a tennis family. My father won a silver medal in the 70+ tennis competition at the 2008 Pan American Maccabi Games. I played for three years on the Yeshiva University tennis team, which remained undefeated during that time. My son continues the family tradition. While Elazar doesn’t have tennis courts, Efrat has two.

In 2011, you wrote a children’s book, ‘Itamar Makes Friends: A Story of Jewish Brotherhood.’ What message does it carry today?

I wrote the book in response to the 2011 massacre of the Fogel family in the community of Itamar. The story is about a boy named Itamar who gets picked on by boys from a big city because they see him as an outsider. The title gives away the ending.

The message for today: Unity is the only way we’ll succeed. ■

Joshua Hasten: From Indianapolis to Jerusalem/Elazar, 2002