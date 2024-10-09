MKs push gov't to greenlight aliyah for 5,000 Bnei Menashe from India

Members of Knesset from the Aliyah and Absorption Committee on Wednesday urged the government to approve aliyah (immigration to Israel) of approximately 5,000 members of the Bnei Menashe community waiting in northeastern India.

The Bnei Menashe are a community who claim descent from the Lost Tribes of Israel. In recent years they have pushed for recognition and acceptance from the wider Jewish community, and in particular from Israel, in allowing them to make aliyah. Reports have indicated that members of the community are in danger due to clan fighting in their region.

Out of the 5,000 awaiting aliyah, approximately half have relatives who have already moved to Israel. According to data presented to the committee, some 4,121 members of the community have made aliyah so far, 1,421 during the past five years. Approximately 1,000 of them receive government welfare services.

What is holding Bnei Menashe members back from aliyah?

Since the Bnei Menashe do not meet the criteria of Israel’s Law of Return, a cabinet decision is required to bring them, after which they undergo conversion by Israel’s Chief Rabbinate. (L-R) Bnei Menashe olim who served in the IDF: St.-Sgt. Gershon Menashe, St.-Sgt. Harel Paltuel (credit: SHAVEI ISRAEL)

A representative of the Aliyah and Absorption Ministry said at the meeting that "agreements had been reached" regarding the community's conversion process with the Chief Rabbinate under its previous leadership. The ministry will need to reach new agreements with the new chief rabbis, Sephardi Rabbi David Yosef and the Ashkenazi yet to be determined, and with the Chief Rabbinate Council, which will only be elected in February.

A representative of the Israel Police said that it had succeeded in recruiting eight members of the community in order to serve in eight cities in which the Bnei Menashe are concentrated.

MK Oded Forer, the committee chairman, concluded the meeting by saying that the "separation of families is unexplainable and unimaginable," and adding that "budgetary conditions should not be a factor in decisions regarding aliya."

Unrelated to the meeting, the Aliyah and Absorption Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had succeeded in approving the aliya of Aharon Hanghal, brother of Sgt. Gideon Hanghal, who was killed on September 11 by a terror ramming attack.