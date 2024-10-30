Celebrating Aliyah: Stories, flavors, and music from new Olim

This year, more than ever, we honor those who have chosen to make Aliyah and build their homes here in Israel.

ANU – Museum of the Jewish People presents a “Human Library” – an exhibit featuring new immigrants from around the world who will share their personal stories with the public.

In celebration of National Aliyah Day, which falls on November 7, ANU will host a variety of events that highlight the unique contributions of new immigrants to Israeli society. Led by Nefesh B’Nefesh and ANU – Museum of the Jewish People, in partnership with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and the Nadav Foundation, the initiative invites visitors to experience the impact of immigration through personal testimonies, culinary experiences, art, and rare archival footage.

The events will kick off with a colorful immigrant fair featuring dozens of small and medium businesses established in Israel by new immigrants in fields such as cuisine, art, and fashion. Visitors will have the chance to sample flavors and engage with the rich cultural worlds of immigrants, connecting with their stories through immersive experiences.

Guests can then explore the main exhibit, the “Human Library,” where both new and veteran immigrants will be stationed throughout the museum, ready to share their personal journeys with visitors in Hebrew, English, Russian, and Spanish. This direct encounter encourages open exchange between the public and the storytellers. Upon entry, each visitor will receive a map indicating the locations of different storytellers, allowing them to choose where they want to go based on content, country of origin, and spoken language. The entrance to the ANU Museum - Museum of the Jewish People (credit: YOTAM RONEN)

A mosaic of stories

The mosaic of immigrant stories reflects a vibrant and fascinating tapestry of individuals from the past year and decade – men and women of all ages who have courageously chosen to start a new chapter and build their lives here in Israel.

The evening will conclude with a special screening hosted by Rivka Aderet, Head of Series and Cinema at ANU. The screening will feature rare film clips from the Center for Visual Documentation, depicting Aliyah during the British Mandate period, the establishment of the State, the major immigration waves, and up through the 1990s. The event will close with a performance by the pop-rock band FROMSCRATCH, founded by immigrants and symbolizing their fresh start in Israel.

November 7, 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., ANU – Museum of the Jewish People, Klausner 15, Tel Aviv University Campus, Pedestrian Entrance via Gate 2.