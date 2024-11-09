Real estate experts ease Aliyah journey amid wartime challenges in Israel

As Israel faces turbulent times, many are still considering aliyah and seeking their place in a rapidly changing real estate market. In an interview at the "Aliyah in Times of War" conference, hosted by the Jerusalem Post Ayelet Brosh, owner of Brosh Group, and Nir Shmul, CEO of SNIR Real Estate, discussed how their firms work to ease new Olim into Israeli life, from finding a home to creating a supportive community.

Brosh Group offers a variety of projects catering to different preferences and budgets. As Ayelet Brosh explained, "We have projects in the center of Tel Aviv, in prime locations, boutique buildings, different kinds of apartments." Her company prioritizes quality and aims to make clients feel they're investing in something special, with her team taking pride in offering not only a home but a carefully considered experience for newcomers to Israel.

From apartments ready for immediate occupancy to customizable designs in Herzliya, Brosh talked about the need to meet diverse needs, including those of immigrants who may still need to learn precisely what they're looking for as they adapt to Israel's urban landscape. Understanding an immigrant's expectations is crucial, according to Brosh.

"The first thing you have to do when you approach Olim is to interview them, know exactly what they need," she said, further emphasizing the importance of providing her clients with a tailor-made experience that suites their individual needs.

Brosh believes in taking time to guide clients through the process, from understanding the layout of Israeli homes to offering a support network that includes mortgage experts, designers, and legal advisors. "We connect them to the experts…we make like a ring of support to make them very comfortable as much as we can," Brosh said, noting that Brosh Group is more like a "family" than a typical real estate firm.

Noting the importance of building trust with new Olim as equally essential, Brosh shared a story of a couple who had come to her to buy a large, expensive apartment. "Both of us were sitting with them and said, 'Why do you need such a big apartment?'" she recounted, stating that their trust also comes from the sheer quality of their structures. Building that level of trust allows her to offer genuinely tailored advice without pushing unnecessary investments.

Nir Shmul added that helping new immigrants find a home is just one part of a larger picture. "It's not only about the home, it's also about the job, it's also about the school, about the community," Shmul emphasized. Understanding these factors, he said, is essential to ensuring that new residents feel safe.

Shmul noted the importance of working within clients' budgets to match them with suitable neighborhoods and properties while educating them about Israeli legal, tax, and financial processes. "It's very important to help them understand what is the Israeli law, tax, and procedures," he added.

Addressing the realities of the Israeli real estate market, Brosh warned that high prices in Israel's central areas will likely continue rising due to a housing shortage. "The government doesn't do anything about it," she said, pointing to the country's slow pace in opening new housing projects and a current labor shortage in the construction sector.

"Before the war, we lacked 20,000 apartments a year, and now it's just growing," she noted, explaining that the increased demand and rising construction costs will only exacerbate price pressures. She urged potential buyers not to rush, but to make thoughtful choices.

The sense of community is powerful among different cultural groups in Israel. "You can see people from France coming to Ashdod and Netanya, Anglo-Saxons coming to Ra'anana," Shmul said, explaining that these established Olim communities make a new country feel familiar. For many, integrating into a neighborhood where they share language, traditions, and lifestyle is critical to their successful transition.

Shmul also suggested that some Olim might initially consider renting before buying, to give themselves time to adapt and find the right fit. "Maybe only rent an apartment for a year or two," he advised, allowing them to gauge if a location truly suits their needs before making a significant investment.

Discussing the effect of the current conflict on Israel's housing market, Shmul mentioned that demand for new apartments, especially those with safe rooms, has increased significantly. With people seeking refuge in safer areas, many consider making aliyah despite the war, and demand in the central regions remains high.

Shmul also noted that construction firms are offering competitive deals, such as the option to pay only a tiny percentage up-front. "Right now, we can see a lot of promotions…the customer can pay only 10% or 20% now and the rest upon delivery," he explained.

Israel is also providing new Olim with significant financial incentives, such as a 0.5% tax rate for new properties and a ten-year tax exemption on overseas income, which Shmul described as a substantial advantage. In his view, these measures reflect Israel's determination to support new immigrants, even amid challenging times.