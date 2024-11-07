It's time for all Jews to consider coming home to Israel - opinion

The events of October 7, 2023, marked a seismic shift in the Jewish world. As we have just passed the first anniversary of that tragic day, it’s clear that nothing will ever be the same for Jews around the globe. The rise in antisemitism, coupled with the unwavering strength and resilience of Israel, has brought us to a critical juncture in Jewish history.

Throughout our long Diaspora, Jews have consistently contributed to and improved the societies we’ve inhabited. We’ve won Nobel prizes, advanced scientific discoveries, and enriched cultures worldwide. Yet, time and again, this dedication has been met with persecution, violence, and expulsion.

The United States, a beacon of freedom and democracy, has been no exception to this pattern. Recent events – from the shooting of a Jew on his way to synagogue in Chicago to the appointment of individuals with openly antisemitic views to positions of power – demonstrate that even in America, Jewish safety is not guaranteed.

Israel, however, stands apart. We transformed Israel into a land flowing with milk and honey. Farms were built, industry was created, and Torah study and scholarship reached new heights. Innovation and entrepreneurship seemed to be flowing out of the faucets.

We also learned the lessons of our exile and built one of the strongest militaries in the world. It was staffed by young Jews who knew that they may one day have to give their lives for their brothers and sisters. The bravery and courage that accompanied this effort was breathtaking. As prime minister Golda Meir said to then-senator Joe Biden in 1973: "We Israelis have a secret weapon... We have nowhere else to go."

Fifty years later this reality has become increasingly apparent. The Jewish people will never leave Israel, ever again. We are here to stay and we will fight like lions against anyone who attacks our people.

There is no doubt for anyone who has witnessed the thousands of rockets that have been launched against Israel that the Almighty is standing alongside us, shielding us from catastrophe. The war has only strengthened our resolve. We will defend our people with unwavering determination.

It's time for Jews to consider coming home

IT IS IN this context that I make a call that I’ve long hesitated to voice: It is time for all Jews to consider coming home to Israel. I don’t make this statement lightly. As a lifelong American citizen, I have deep love and respect for the United States. The American story of revolution and the spread of freedom is one of awe-inspiring achievements.

I have always viewed American history with awe and reverence. It is the story of a ragtag group of revolutionaries who took on the greatest monarchy in Europe to create a land filled with liberty and freedom. I have always felt that God must have looked at the great American experiment with love and admiration as they broke free from the shackles of tyranny and spread freedom around the world.

However, at this point in history, the right place for Jews is to be back home in Israel. I don't say these words lightly and I take my responsibilities as a Jewish leader very seriously. These words that I write now come straight from my heart. I am conflicted as I write them because I truly love America with all my heart.

However, the world has fundamentally changed. The future of the Jewish people is being built in Israel, and our homeland will be immeasurably strengthened by the talents and contributions of Jews from around the world.

This call to return is not just about seeking refuge from antisemitism. It’s about actively participating in the miraculous rebirth of Jewish sovereignty in our ancestral homeland. As David Ben-Gurion said, “In Israel, in order to be a realist you must believe in miracles.”

The sacrifices being made by Israelis are immense. We’ve lost precious soldiers like Capt. Abraham Yosef Goldberg, a charismatic educator, and father of eight who spent 260 days in reserve duty since October 7. These heroes remind us of the price of our freedom and the depth of our commitment to our land.

At the same time, we’ve seen unexpected allies emerge. From progressive politicians like Rep. Ritchie Torres and Sen. John Fetterman, to world champions like Floyd Mayweather, support for Israel has come from surprising quarters.

However, these bright spots cannot overshadow the broader trend of increasing hostility toward Jews worldwide. The time has come for world Jewry to shift from sending philanthropic contributions to Israel to sending themselves.

This is not an easy decision. It requires leaving behind familiar lives, careers, and communities. But it is a decision that aligns with the arc of Jewish history and the promise of a Jewish future.

Israel is not just a refuge; it is our home. It is where we can fully express our identity, contribute to our people’s future, and live in a society built on Jewish values. It is where we can stand tall, unafraid, and proud of who we are.

The call to return is about more than physical relocation. It’s about reconnecting with our roots, participating in the incredible story of Israel’s rebirth, and ensuring a strong, vibrant future for the Jewish people.

The writer, Aish’s CEO, is the chairman of Aish Ha’am, a new party that will be running for the World Zionist Congress this spring. He also serves on the board of governors of the Jewish Agency, as an executive board member of the Rabbinical Council of America.