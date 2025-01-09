From Down Under and up to Israel: One couple’s journey to finding their home in the Holy Land

From the sunny shores of Perth to the bustling streets of Jerusalem, Joel and Alyza Mierowsky’s journey is one of faith, determination, and divine providence. Both husband and wife grew up in the city of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, which, known for its Mediterranean-like climate, is home to 1,500 to 2,000 Jews.

As post-high school students, they separately attended gap year programs in Israel through Bnei Akiva, an experience that left Joel more religiously observant. When Joel returned to Australia, he served as a Bnei Akiva counselor. Alyza, who grew up observant, served as a counselor as well. Sign up for our newsletter to learn more >>

PERTH, AUSTRALIA. (Credit: Fadzai Saungweme/Unsplash)

They began dating shortly thereafter, while Joel was studying for his degree. When Alyza made aliyah, it was clear that Joel would follow. He completed his degree and made aliyah, joining her in Israel in January 2023.Ever since his gap year program, Joel had entertained the idea of moving to Israel.

When the couple was back in Perth for the Jewish holidays, they attended an event marking a year since Oct. 7. The community was welcoming and vibrant, their dwindling numbers notwithstanding. Despite the warmth, the couple reaffirmed that their future is in Israel, regardless of the challenges: distance to family, language, culture, and, of course, the war. The couple married two months after Joel made aliyah, and they began renting in Jerusalem’s Katamonim neighborhood. Buying a home in Israel wasn’t even on their radar. Two ads and some divine providence

The synagogue Joel attends stocks a selection of newsletters and Torah pamphlets, including Torah Tidbits, published by the OU-Israel. One week in May 2023, Joel brought home a copy of Torah Tidbits and noticed an ad for a talk at the OU Center on buying a home in Israel.

THE GETTER GROUP’S Sivan Ohayon (R) with the Mierowskys at the signing of their purchase. (The Getter Group)

It seemed like something worth attending, he thought, as he hoped he and his wife would one day be able to purchase property. He attended a lecture by the professionals at The Getter Group, through which he learned what goes into buying a home in Israel.

His unfamiliarity with the real estate industry, as well as his newcomer’s Hebrew, opened him to the idea that getting a professional behind him – when the time came – would be essential. Joel felt it would be foolish to embark on the journey without an expert to view the property or plans, connect him with a trusted lawyer, walk him through the mortgage process, review the contract, and so on. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Though he didn’t have a specific property yet, he had the support system in place. But he wasn’t in a rush, as he was just hoping to buy a few years down the line. As they say, we make plans and God laughs. Not long after the lecture, Alyza’s sister forwarded an ad she’d seen on Facebook.

A new project was being developed in Karmei Gat, a neighborhood of northern Kiryat Gat, about 25 minutes from Beersheba and around 40 minutes from Tel Aviv. The location, close to Route 6, is undergoing significant development, with plans for thousands of residential units.

The couple had heard of Karmei Gat – one of their fellow Perth expats was living there with her husband and baby. From what they were hearing, Anglos were increasingly moving there, and there was already a community of some 250 English-speaking families.

They also learned that a group of four or five Perthite families was making aliyah and moving to Karmei Gat together, with the help of the Israela organization. There would be a built-in community for the couple, as well as familiar faces. And perhaps more Perthites would follow.

Things were beginning to stack up. Joel realized that Karmei Gat could be an ideal location for them. The couple could see family potentially making aliyah down the line and living somewhat nearby. Also, coming from Perth, where everyone lives in single-family homes, the Mierowskys were seeking a place where they could have at least four bedrooms, which Karmei Gat offers. Furthermore, the city’s housing is much more affordable than projects closer to the center.Joel knew just whom to call. Investing in property and their future

“Having The Getter Group behind us gave us confidence right away,” Joel says. He approached them with the apartment he had in mind. (He also met with a financial adviser to review his budget.) The Getter Group researched the project.

They ensured that the developer would deliver on his promise to provide a developer’s loan, a plan under which the Mierowskys would put 10% down and pay the remainder upon completion of construction. The Getter Group also negotiated a significant discount on the apartment’s price, which wouldn’t have happened if the Mierowskys had gone straight to the developer.

“Being new immigrants to Israel and not understanding the culture, not having the Hebrew, I definitely recommend not trying to do this alone,” Joel says. The Getter Group connected the couple with a trusted lawyer. Using the company’s customized checklist, the team refined the contract to ensure that it protected all the couple’s rights.

For the closing, Sivan Ohayon, one of The Getter Group’s property experts, went to Tel Aviv to accompany them.“Our Hebrew isn’t so good, so getting through the contract was tricky. But I brought some things up with Sivan, and I spoke about some with the lawyer. We worked things out. The Getter Group will stay in the picture with us as the apartment is built, hopefully in the next four or five years.

SHIA GETTER speaking at the OU seminar that Joel Mierowsky attended. (Credit: The Getter Group)

I know they’ll be there to help me or answer my questions,” Joel says. While the property they purchased is an apartment and not a private home like the ones they grew up in, the Mierowskys will have four bedrooms – enough space for the family they hope to raise, and perhaps a room to use for guests or for Alyza’s beautician business, should she choose to work from home. It also has a storage room attached to the apartment.

The couple never dreamed of being able to buy property so soon after marrying, but they are grateful they did. “If we had bought even three or four years ago, it would have been so much cheaper,” Joel says. “And if we waited longer, it would be so much more expensive.” It seems the timing was just right. Purchasing property and peace of mind

“Witnessing The Getter Group’s professionalism, hearing their stories, learning about their many years’ experience, and discovering what they could do for us convinced me that having them behind me was a smart investment in this process,” Joel states.

Unlike all the nightmare stories out there, their property-buying journey has been smooth so far, with no surprises.Until the apartment is ready, the couple will continue living and working in Jerusalem.

“I didn’t know a place like The Getter Group existed until I saw the ad. The whole process has been easier than I expected. How would I have found the right lawyer, mortgage broker, an engineer to check everything? I was also very lucky that my sister-in-law saw that ad…” Joel says.

As Joel and Alyza await the completion of their new home in Karmei Gat, they reflect on their journey with gratitude – and excitement to see what the future holds. The Getter Group will be visiting Florida and New York for the Israel Real Estate Conference, from February 16-19. To learn more about buying property in Israel and how you can make that possible, and to meet The Getter Group’s team, as well as real estate developers and contractors, lawyers, finance experts, architects, designers, and other professionals in the industry, register for the conference today.

Free registration: thegettergroup. com/jexpo .

For more information about The Getter Group, visit thegettergroup.com or call +1 (732) 806-0816.