Discover the secrets to success in Israeli real estate – new webinar series!

Aspiring homeowners dreaming of owning property in Israel can now access exclusive insights through a new series of webinars designed to explore prime real estate opportunities across the country. Hosted by seasoned real estate experts from The Getter Group, who specialize in helping English-speaking buyers navigate the real estate process in Israel, the sessions will guide participants through the unique benefits, investment potential, and practical steps to making homeownership in Israel a reality.

Aliyah webinars (Credit: The Getter Group) Sign up for our newsletter to learn more >>

The next upcoming webinars include:

Opportunities at Jerusalem’s Heart

Wednesday, January 15th >> 2:30 PM ET >> 7:30 PM UK >> 9:30 PM IL

Anglo Options in Beit Shemesh & Karmei Gat

Tuesday, January 21st >> 2:30 PM ET >> 7:30 PM UK >> 9:30 PM IL

Where can I buy a private villa with a pool in Israel?

Sunday, January 26th >> 2:30 PM ET >> 7:30 PM UK >> 9:30 PM IL

Each session provides an in-depth look at specific properties, revealing why these are smart investments, who they cater to, and key timing and details to make informed decisions. Participants will also have the opportunity to engage directly with the experts to ask questions.

Join one or attend them all to explore how you can turn your dream of owning a home in Israel into a reality. Register today by clicking here.

Future webinars are set to include communities in Israel’s North and South, opportunities in central Israel, and developments in Jerusalem’s suburbs. Stay tuned for these upcoming sessions!