To Israel with love: A Valentine's Day story of aliyah and romance

There are many reasons olim find themselves in Israel.

Some new immigrants make the journey here to escape discrimination and prejudice, others for Israel's affordable healthcare, and some for a deep connection with the Jewish state. Among the seemingly endless list of reasons that some people move to Israel is simply because they fell in love.

Israel, a melting pot of Jews from all over the world, brings together lovers who otherwise wouldn’t have had the opportunity to cross paths. That was the case of Ameleah and Yonatan.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the young couple graciously shared their love story with the Magazine.

The love story of Ameleah and Yonatan

Like many young Jews, Ameleah came to intern in Israel for a few months on a MASA program. “I know a lot of people meet significant others on these kinds of trips, but it honestly wasn’t on my mind. I never thought it would happen to me,” she said. AMELEAH MAKES aliyah, Feb. 2024. (credit: Courtesy the couple)

The internship, which extended from January to June 2022, was the taste of Israel that left her knowing she wanted more. It was the third time she had visited the country, where she spent most of her time in Tel Aviv.

Throughout her time in Israel, people would ask her if she planned to stay. Although she was tempted, she would respond that she intended to return to London. However, two weeks before she was set to leave, Ameleah found herself in a pizza parlor a few doors away from her apartment, being charmed by Yonatan.

“I started going there eventually just because he worked there,” Ameleah said, smiling. “We just hit it off.” The pair exchanged phone numbers, having connected over the free pizza and a few brief but “electric conversations.” Despite knowing the time was running out on Ameleah’s stay in Israel, the pair quickly became inseparable during the remaining two weeks. After their first date, Ameleah said, “It was obvious; it was just meant to be.”

Yonatan opened Ameleah’s eyes to the parts of Israel she had been unable to see, driving her to new areas of the country away from the skyscrapers and bustle of Tel Aviv. Despite loving Israel and meeting someone special, Ameleah felt compelled to return to her life and responsibilities in London. She had work commitments and familial ties that couldn’t be ignored.

"I left Israel knowing we had something special and that we would see each other again," she told the Magazine. "It was really sad to part at the end of my trip, like a crying in the airport moment," she added.

The bond was so strong that Yonatan flew to London to meet Ameleah and her family a few weeks later. Like Yonatan had shown her around Israel, Ameleah was excited to return the favor in England, especially since it was Yonatan’s first time there.

Ameleah, smiling, explained that Yonatan’s visit was how she knew he was “the one.” “No one has ever done anything like that for me,” she remarked. “Everything felt right and fell into place.”

The couple made their relationship official in London, but they knew the journey ahead would not be easy. For two years, the couple dated long distance. They would fly back and forth between Israel and England, sometimes meeting in other countries such as Italy and Mexico.

Finally, Ameleah took the plunge last February – making aliyah and ending the separation that the two had endured for sometimes months at a time. While Ameleah acknowledged that Yonatan played a huge role in her decision, she stressed that her experience on MASA had also sold her. She described Yonatan as the “catalyst” she needed to “make the move.”

Her devotion to her partner continues. She explained that a significant motivation for her learning Hebrew is so she can speak with Yonatan’s family.

Ameleah’s decision to make aliyah was supported by her parents and friends, including her non-Jewish friends, who gained an appreciation and understanding of the country from her. When questions were raised about why Yonatan didn’t move to London, Ameleah quickly replied that it made more sense for her to move to Israel, given her pre-established connections.

Ameleah was midway through her aliyah process when Hamas launched their Oct. 7 attacks – massacring some 1,200 and abducting over 250 people. While many may have reconsidered immigrating to a country at war, for Ameleah it cemented her desire to be in the Jewish state even more. “I was here on Oct. 7. I saw everything on the news immediately. I heard the sirens and it was very frightening, but it didn’t put me off [making aliyah],” she said.

“I think what helped is I saw the day after how the community came together so fast. For example, I remember how Dizengoff Center transformed overnight into a volunteer hub, where everyone was gathering non-perishable items and toiletries to donate to evacuees and soldiers, people were giving blood, and simply supporting one another in the most awful time… I saw firsthand how special this country is, and the sense of community is amazing. I wanted to be a part of it.”

Despite the difficulties of dating long distance, Ameleah said it fortified them. Now the couple live only five minutes away from each other, a stark contrast to their previous journey of upwards of five hours. They now cherish the mundane activities of daily life as a couple. “We are stronger than ever,” she said, explaining how little things like shopping in AM/PM have become a great source of joy.

“Israel has welcomed me with open arms, even in this challenging time,” she said. “I am so truly happy to be here, to be with my love, and also to integrate into the wonderful Israeli society. I am loving every second of being here, and I’m thankful every day.”

Yonatan stated how special the relationship is to him. “It has been a beautiful adventure, and I feel very lucky,” he said. “I love visiting the UK, and I feel privileged to show Ameleah everything that Israel has to offer. I am proud of how strong we are as a couple and how much we have learned from each other.

“It has also been interesting to learn more about the olim community in Israel,” he added. “It is very special that many intelligent and talented people from all around the world choose to start a new life here, and they contribute a lot to our society. I have met many olim through Ameleah, and everyone has a unique story that they should be proud of.”

Now Ameleah works for the UJIA and supports Diaspora youth in fostering the same connection with the Jewish state that she experienced during her internship. Asked what advice she would give to someone considering making aliyah after falling in love with an Israeli, Ameleah emphasized the importance of trusting your gut but also taking risks.

“It depends on the personal situation. If you can trust your gut and know that he or she is a good person and not someone that is going to take advantage of you, which can happen and is quite common, [then go for it]. It is just a sense of trusting your gut feeling… and going for what you feel is right,” she advised.