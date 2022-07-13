The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel to offer special benefits for Maccabiah athletes that decide to make aliyah

Among the benefits offered to Maccabiah athletes is assistance with scholarships for university studies and a special 150-hour course for learning professional Hebrew.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 13, 2022 11:48
Entrance to the Kfar Maccabiah. (photo credit: FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE)
Entrance to the Kfar Maccabiah.
(photo credit: FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE)

Ahead of the opening of the Maccabiah Games, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry announced on Tuesday that it has built a special absorption benefits package for Maccabiah athletes who choose to immigrate to Israel following the games. The 21st Maccabiah Games will be held in Israel this month and is expected to be attended by about 5,000 Jewish athletes from 60 countries around the world. 

"Maccabiah participants are a key target audience for activities on the subject of encouraging aliyah," the Aliyah and Integration Ministry said. "For most Maccabiah athletes, this will be their first visit to Israel and therefore, we at the Aliyah and Integration Ministry see a special opportunity to encourage potential olim to immigrate to Israel following the Maccabiah games events."

According to the Maccabi movement, approximately 5% of the Maccabiah athletes choose to make aliyah to Israel in the months after the games take place. Therefore, the ministry has built a special package of benefits for anyone who chooses to immigrate to Israel following the Maccabiah. 

Among the benefits offered to Maccabiah athletes is assistance with scholarships for university studies, a special 150-hour course for learning professional Hebrew (in addition to the regular ulpan courses for olim) and assistance in promoting placement for athletes and coaches. The athletes will be able to apply for a one-time grant given to athletes who make aliyah, but since they participated in the Maccabiah, they will receive a double grant and a monthly stipend of NIS 1,000 for the first 9 months in Israel. 

Athletes and entrepreneurs

In addition, special assistance will be provided to immigrant entrepreneurs who will immigrate to Israel following the Maccabiah games. The purpose of the program is to encourage entrepreneurs to make aliyah and establish a business in Israel. The ministry added that in the past few months, 66 athletes, who will be participating in the current Maccabiah games, have made aliyah.

UKRAINIAN OLIM arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport last month. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)UKRAINIAN OLIM arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport last month. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)

"As in every few years during the Maccabiah games, thousands of Jews from all over the world will come to Israel and have a significant opportunity to meet the Israeli reality, get to know the country, travel in it and strengthen its affinity for it," said Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata. She added that she "congratulates the Maccabiah team led by World Chairman Amir Peled and see the Maccabiah as a golden opportunity to encourage the athletes who will fall in love with Israel - to immigrate to Israel and become Israelis. Israel is the home of all the Jews of the world."

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata

"The Maccabiah has set a goal of bringing the Jews of the Diaspora to the State of Israel, to connect people through sports," said chairman of Maccabi World Movement Amir Peled. He said that "Israel is becoming one big Olympic village, about 10,000 athletes from about 60 countries from all over the world will come to experience and compete, and out of the thousands of athletes, about 5% choose to immigrate and establish their home in Israel - every Maccabiah."



Tags aliyah Maccabiah olim
