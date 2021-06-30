The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Arizona congressman Paul Gosar to hold event with Holocaust revisionist

The GOP congressman announced a fundraiser with Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist who has questioned the dimensions of the Holocaust.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
JUNE 30, 2021 02:34
GOP Convention July, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS)
GOP Convention July, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican congressman known for his fervid support of former President Donald Trump, has announced a campaign fundraiser with Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist who has questioned the dimensions of the Holocaust.
“Please join Nick Fuentes and America First for a fundraiser event with Congressman Paul Gosar,” said the announcement posted Monday on social media. A photo shows Gosar and Fuentes smiling and posing together with coffee mugs.
Further details would be made public on July 1, according to the announcement, which directed readers to Gosar’s campaign website to make donations.
America First is the far-right organization founded by Fuentes, who has questioned the number of Jews who were killed in the Holocaust and believes that Israel has a malicious influence on US policy.
Numerous social media platforms have banned Fuentes for his views.
Gosar was the only elected official who spoke in February at an America First conference. He subsequently appeared to distance himself from the group, telling another mainstream conservative group in which he had come under fire for appearing with Fuentes that he denounced “white racism.”
Gosar’s planned appearance with Fuentes has drawn sharp condemnations across the political spectrum.
Matt Brooks, the director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, posted on his Twitter feed an article in the conservative National Review headlined “Paul Gosar Hangs Out with Racists to Own the Libs.”
“This is reprehensible, @RepGosar,” the Republican Jewish Coalition said in a tweet. “Your association with Fuentes, and this event are absolutely inexcusable. You must immediately cancel this event, apologize, and denounce antisemite and Holocaust-denier, Nick Fuentes.”
Gosar appeared baffled by the negative feedback he was getting from the right.
“Not sure why anyone is freaking out,” he said on his Twitter feed. “I’ll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts. Ignore the left.”
Gosar was among the far-right Republicans who backed Trump’s baseless assertion that Joe Biden’s election was fraudulent.
Democrats called on the GOP leadership to censure Gosar. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “needs to decide whether this is what he wants his conference to reflect,” said Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., who is Jewish.


Tags Holocaust congress white supremacist Arizona
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs dignified discourse in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israeli attacks must not humiliate Iranian people - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by